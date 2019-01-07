AIL leaders Cork Con boast seven players in Ireland Club squad

Clontarf's Matt D'Arcy tackles Niall Kenneally of Cork Con when the sides met last month..

HEAD COACH OF the Ireland Club side, who will take on Scotland in two international matches next month, Morgan Lennon unveiled his extended squad of 32 today.

As Lennon gathered his group for a camp at Ashbourne RFC, the ranks included seven players from AIL Division 1A leaders Cork Con.

Reigning champions Lansdowne supply six players, including Jack O’Sullivan, who was on the radar for many clubs across the water last summer.

One of five Clontarf representatives, Matt D’Arcy could secure a record eighth cap for Ireland Clubs if he features against Scotland in both matches early next month.

The City of Armagh are on the verge of seeing a first player win club international honours with the inclusion of Peter Starrett, while Sean Cronin’s brother Liam is one half of the Garryowen contingent.

“It’s such a tough selection process because there are so many quality players in the league,” says Lennon, who will work with assistant coach Johne Murphy.

“What we’re looking for is leadership. We will give them the framework to work in and it will be down to the right players to make the right decisions on the field. ”

Ireland will travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland Clubs in Myerside on 1 February (kick-off 7.30pm), with the return match taking place the night before Ireland’s Six Nations Test in Murrayfield, Friday 8 February (kick-off 7.30pm) in Donnybrook.

Ireland Clubs squad 2019

Alan Bennie (Lansdowne)

Harry Brennan (Lansdowne)

Michael Brown (Clontarf)

Royce Burke Flynn (Clontarf)

Luke Cahill (Cork Constitution) *

Adam Coyle (Naas) *

Liam Cronin (Garryowen)

Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf)

Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley)

Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) *

Andrew Keating (Garryowen) *

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) *

Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution)

Tom Kiersey (Old Wesley) *

Conor Kindregan (Cork Constitution) *

Dan McEvoy (Lansdowne)

Joe McSwiney (Cork Constitution)

Michael Melia (Terenure College)

Eamonn Mills (Lansdowne)

Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution) *

Michael Noone (Clontarf)

JJ O’Neill (Cork Constitution) *

Peter Osbourne (Naas)

Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College) *

Jack O’Sullivan (Lansdowne) *

John Poland (UCC) *

Ian Prendiville (Lansdowne)

Tony Ryan (Clontarf)

Callum Smith (Malone) *

Peter Starrett (City of Armagh) *

John Sutton (Buccaneers)

Dan Walsh (Young Munster) *

(*denotes uncapped for Ireland Club XV)

