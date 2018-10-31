This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks

The Munster scrum-half has been in Ireland camp at Carton House this week.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 1:00 AM
2 hours ago 1,192 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4314059

Murray Kinsella reports from Chicago

IRELAND HAVE REFUSED to rule Conor Murray out of making a return to face the All Blacks in Dublin on 17 November.

The scrum-half has yet to play this season as he has managed a neck issue but is now close to making a return to action.

Murray has been training with a group of senior Ireland players under Joe Schmidt in recent days and could come back into the picture ahead of the clash with the number-one-ranked All Blacks in Dublin.

Conor Murray celebrates Robbie Henshaw's try Murray celebrates Robbie Henshaw's try against the All Blacks in 2016. Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Speaking last weekend, New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen said he wasn’t sure that Murray would be missing for his team’s meeting with Ireland after the Munster halfback was omitted from Joe Schmidt’s 42-man squad for the November Tests.

“Is Conor really going to be out or is it an Irish trick? Or is it the truth?” said Hansen.

And speaking in Chicago on Tuesday ahead of Ireland’s clash with Italy at Soldier Field this weekend, Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby stated that Murray is not out of the frame.

“No, he hasn’t been ruled out,” said Easterby.

“A little bit like some of the others, he’s been on a longer-term injury list but he’s in camp this week. He’s been in Carton House and we’ll probably assess him as we go through the series.”

Easterby did concede that Ireland’s clash with Argentina on 10 November in Dublin may come too soon for Murray but again refused to completely rule him out.

“Yeah, I’d say more than likely [Argentina will be too soon] but without being there in Dublin now and knowing what he’s going through and what he’s reacting like, we’ll obviously make that call and we’ll get some information on him and his status probably later in the week with a view to preparing for next week.”

Whether or not Murray does actually make his return to feature against the All Blacks, Easterby’s words are sure to provide plenty of food for thought for Hansen and his coaching staff ahead of that highly-anticipated meeting at the Aviva Stadium.

Conor Murray celebrates winning Murray after Ireland's historic win in Chicago in 2016. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

More immediately, Ireland are hopeful of having fullback Rob Kearney available for the clash with Argentina in two weekends’ time after he suffered a shoulder injury while playing for Leinster last weekend.

Similarly, Peter O’Mahony picked up a shoulder issue in helping Munster to beat Glasgow in Limerick last weekend but should feature for Ireland at some point in the coming month.

“A little bit like Rob, Peter is fortunate that he’s able to get treatment back in Dublin and he will be assessed as the week goes on,” said Easterby.

“A lot will ride on how he comes through the next three or four days building up to Sunday, when we make some calls on players, based on this game [against Italy] but also on the guys that stayed behind.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    IRELAND
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    7 managers who could succeed Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid boss
    Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    'Pochettino laying foundations for Spurs exit' - Neville
    'Pochettino laying foundations for Spurs exit' - Neville
    'I couldn't see myself improving anywhere else': Dele Alli signs new deal to stay at Spurs until 2024
    Mahrez strikes early as City beat Spurs to return to the top

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie