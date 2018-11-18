This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt hails Farrell influence as All Blacks suffer rare try-less night

One try is not supposed to be enough to beat the All Blacks, but Ireland have a ferocious defence.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 12:51 AM
26 minutes ago 1,111 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4345767
Ireland forming a line and getting off it to make tackles.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Ireland forming a line and getting off it to make tackles.
Ireland forming a line and getting off it to make tackles.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the Aviva Stadium

THE ACCEPTED WISDOM says that you must go in search of tries, and lots of them, if you want to beat New Zealand.

That theory was underlined and put into bold type by Ireland’s high-scoring history-making win in Chicago.

However, Saturday night on Lansdowne Road was a true tight, tense Test match and Ireland’s ferocious defensive effort ended a 23-year try-scoring streak for New Zealand against northern hemisphere nations.

Just as the combined team of the Lions managed last year, Ireland denied the All Blacks the lifeblood of tries, or the space the create them in an enthralling 16-9 win.

“You could ask Andy Farrell, he’s delighted,” said Joe Schmidt as he happily sat through media questions post-match.

Farrell, of course, is the common factor in the Lions’ feat and Ireland’s two wins over their 113-year history of facing New Zealand.

“You get up, you form a line and you get off it to make tackles. it’s not rocket science,” Schmidt says of the defensive system after Ireland fought their way through 156 successful tackles. But he hailed the approach of Farrell and the diligence of players investing in the system.

“I think (the key is) everyone understanding their role, it’s everyone committing to their role and trusting that other people will do their role, so you don’t get chasing somebody else.

There were times we did get severed. And the great thing about Faz is that he will look at those and he’ll say here’s a couple of solutions, what do you think?

“He’s doing a super job, great job and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”

With that said, this wouldn’t be a Schmidt team if there was no room for improvement to be found. And the Kiwi admits Ireland rode their luck and needed to scramble to grab a rare northern hemisphere clean sheet against the back-to-back world champions.

“It’s so seldom that the All Blacks don’t score a try, but there were three potential tries we managed to scramble on.

“On a given day, they might get a couple of those and it’s all different. They’re the narrow margins.”

Margins shaded green. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    France claim first win in nine months by beating Argentina in Lille
    France claim first win in nine months by beating Argentina in Lille
    How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
    As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    FOOTBALL
    Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals
    Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals
    Kane targets Rooney's England record – 'It's definitely possible'
    'I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me'
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    IRELAND
    In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks
    In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks
    'They're the number one team in the world now' - All Blacks boss on Ireland
    Relive the superb Stockdale try that helped Ireland to victory over the All Blacks
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie