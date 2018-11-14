This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In-form Ireland defender Doherty ruled out of clashes with the North and Denmark

Wolves player Matt Doherty sustained a facial injury at the weekend.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 11:23 AM
1 hour ago 1,062 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4338822
Withdrawn: Matt Doherty.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Withdrawn: Matt Doherty.
Withdrawn: Matt Doherty.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Matt Doherty has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s clash with the North through injury.

The Wolves wing-back sustained a facial injury in Premier League action on Sunday, suffering an elbow to the head in his side’s 1-1 draw against Arasenal.

He was absent at Martin O’Neill’s squad training in Abbotstown yesterday, mounting speculation that he was a major doubt for the Aviva Stadium-hosted friendly (kick-off 7.45pm).

The FAI confirmed the news this morning, adding that Doherty will also miss out on the Nations League meeting with Denmark on Monday.

The Dubliner made his competitive international debut in Ireland’s draw with the same side in mid-October, capitalising on his first Premier League goal and the English top flight’s Player of the Month award he won the previous week.

He scooped the award for September ahead of Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

The rest of the Ireland squad are training at Abbotstown this morning.

