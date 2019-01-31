This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
We've got the last pair of tickets in town for Ireland v England to give away

We’ll preview the tournament in a live event with Simon Zebo tonight.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 12:04 PM
Brian O'Driscoll and Lawrence Dallaglio launch 'Guinness Clear' in Dublin this week.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND WILL TAKE on England in Dublin on Saturday evening to kick off their defence of the Guinness Six Nations championship. 

In a World Cup year, the next few weeks will tell a lot.

Eddie Jones and his coaching team have been dropping their usual ‘verbal grenades’ as Joe Schmidt put it, as they look to avenge last year’s defeat. 

We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away — thanks to Guinness — to the game at tonight’s Six Nations preview night with Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and special guest Simon Zebo.

Last-minute passes for an evening which promises rugby chat, live tactical analysis and more, are available here.

To be in with a chance email competitions@the42.ie with your questions for Zeebs and the lads. 

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

The42 Team

