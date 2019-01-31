We've got the last pair of tickets in town for Ireland v England to give away

IRELAND WILL TAKE on England in Dublin on Saturday evening to kick off their defence of the Guinness Six Nations championship.
In a World Cup year, the next few weeks will tell a lot.
Eddie Jones and his coaching team have been dropping their usual ‘verbal grenades’ as Joe Schmidt put it, as they look to avenge last year’s defeat.
We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away — thanks to Guinness — to the game at tonight’s Six Nations preview night with Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and special guest Simon Zebo.
Last-minute passes for an evening which promises rugby chat, live tactical analysis and more, are available here.
To be in with a chance email competitions@the42.ie with your questions for Zeebs and the lads.
Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.
COMMENTS