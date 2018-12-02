McCarthy's Ireland to start Euro qualifiers on the road against Gibraltar

MICK MCCARTHY’S REPUBLIC of Ireland will begin their qualification campaign for Euro 2020 away from home when they face Gibraltar at 17:00 on Saturday, 23 March.

Ireland last played against Gibraltar three years ago when they picked up a 4-0 win in Euro 2016 qualifying, but the game was played in Faro, Portugal due to Gibraltar’s Victoria Stadium not meeting Uefa standards.

A venue for March’s qualifier is yet to be confirmed.

The following Tuesday, 26 March, the Boys in Green will host perennial qualification foes Georgia at the Aviva Stadium, with kick-off at 19:45.

Our #EURO2020 qualifying fixtures confirmed!



Mar 23 Gibraltar 🇬🇮 (A) 17:00

Mar 26 Georgia 🇬🇪 (H) 19:45

Jun 7 Denmark 🇩🇰 (A) 19:45

Jun 10 Gibraltar 🇬🇮 (H) 19:45

Sep 5 Switzerland 🇨🇭 (H) 19:45

Oct 12 Georgia 🇬🇪 (A) 14:00

Oct 15 Switzerland 🇨🇭 (A) 19:45

Nov 18 Denmark 🇩🇰 (H) 19:45 pic.twitter.com/4zCg0f6lJf — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) December 2, 2018

The next batch of fixtures three months later will see Ireland first travel to Copenhagen to square off with the now equally familiar Denmark, who will host McCarthy’s men at the Parken Stadium on Friday 7 June. Kick-off in the Danish capital will also be 19:45.

Ireland will host Gibraltar the following Monday.

A first encounter with Switzerland will have to wait until next September in a standalone qualifier in Dublin. The Swiss will welcome Ireland a month later — this just three days after Séamus Coleman and peers visit Tbilisi to face Georgia in what looks on paper to be the most difficult pairing of fixtures.

Somewhat fittingly, perhaps, McCarthy’s reign will either end or extend when the Danes come to town for the third time in as many years on 18 November next year.

