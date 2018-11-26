This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 26 November, 2018
O'Sullivan and Healy included in strong Irish team for European Cross Country

Ciara Mageean and Kevin Dooney lead the senior teams for next week’s Championships in Tilburg.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 26 Nov 2018, 3:24 PM
1 hour ago 816 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4360438

FOLLOWING SUNDAY’S NATIONAL championships in Abbotstown, Athletics Ireland has today announced its selection for the upcoming European Cross Country Championships in Netherlands.

A strong team of 39 athletes has been chosen to represent Ireland at the 25th edition of the event, which is being hosted in the Dutch city of Tilburg on Sunday 9 December.

Ciara Mageean Ciara Mageean won the senior women's race yesterday. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ciara Mageean and Kevin Dooney will lead the senior teams having won their respective senior national titles at the Sport Ireland National Sport Campus at the weekend, as Ireland bid to win their first European Cross Country medal since 2012. 

Rio Olympian Mageean has been in excellent form and her strong performance on Sunday means the 26-year-old now holds national titles on the track — outdoors and indoors — and in cross country. 

Fresh from his victory at the National Marathon Championships last month, Mick Clohisey is named on the men’s senior team, alongside Dooney, Sean Tobin, Kevin Maunsell, Stephen Scullion and Kevin Batt.

Ireland’s best chance of a podium finish may, however, be at U20 level with Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan among the leading medal hopefuls on the Irish team.

18-year-old Healy, who stormed to cross country glory on Sunday, won double gold over 1,500m and 3,000m at the European U18 Athletics Championships last summer, while O’Sullivan won silver over 800m at that same event.

“We’re excited about this team’s prospects for Tilburg, both in terms of making an impact here and now, but also as it’s an important stepping stone on the road to Abbottstown 2020,” Athletics Ireland high performance director, Paul McNamara, said.

“This season has demonstrated improved depth and quality in the under age categories, and as a result we’ve selected both U23 teams for the first time since 2014.

Sophie O’Sullivan after the race Ireland's Sophie O'Sullivan. Source: Inpho

“Both U20 teams look strong and can certainly build on their solid showing in Slovakia last year. Some of our leading senior women are unavailable but the selected team has a lot of experience and ability and will look to make an impact, while the senior men will look to build on a very positive result last year.

“The mixed relay is an exciting addition to the squad and should be capable of adding some value to Team Ireland’s prospects.”

Ireland European Cross Country Championship selections:

Senior men

Kevin Dooney (Raheny Shamrock AC), Sean Tobin (Clonmel AC), Kevin Maunsell (Clonmel AC), Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock AC), Stephen Scullion (Clonliffe Harriers AC), Kevin Batt (DSD AC).

Senior women

Ciara Mageean (UCD AC), Ann Marie McGlynn (Letterkenny AC), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh AC), Michelle Finn (Leevale AC), Sara Treacy (Dunboyne AC) , Kerry O’Flaherty (Newcastle & District AC).

U23 men

Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC), Ryan Forsyth (Newcastle and District AC), Paul O’Donnell (DSD AC), Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers AC), Garry Campbell (Dunleer AC), Jack O’Leary (Mullingar Harriers AC).

U23 women

Fian Sweeney (Dublin City Harriers AC), Eilish Flanagan (Carmen runners), Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers AC), Roisin Flanagan (Carmen runners), Sorcha McAlister (Westport AC).

U20 men

Daragh McElhinney (Bantry AC), Sean O’Leary (Clonliffe Harriers AC), Jamie Battle (Mullingar Harriers AC), Fintan Stewart City (Derry AC Spartans), Daire Finn (Dublin City Harriers AC), Micheál Power (West Waterford AC).

U20 women

Sarah Healy (Blackrock AC), Emma O’Brien (Sli Cualann), Jodie McCann (Dublin City Harriers AC), Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC), Stephanie Cotter (West Muskerry AC), Sophie O’Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh AC).

Mixed Relay

John Travers (Donore Harriers AC), Paul Robinson (St Coca’s AC), Claire Tarplee (St Coca’s AC), Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (DSD AC).

