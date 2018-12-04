Ireland set to play opening Euro 2020 qualifier at 2,300-capacity stadium

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will begin their Euro 2020 campaign at the 2,300-capacity Victoria Stadium next year.

At Sunday’s draw in Dublin, the Boys in Green learned that they would compete with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar for the top two spots in Group D.

The opening game of Mick McCarthy’s second spell in charge is away to Gibraltar on Saturday, 23 March.

In the past, Ireland have faced the Uefa minnows at the 30,000-seater Estadio Algarve in nearby Portugal.

However, the Gibraltar FA has notified the FAI about their intentions to host the match at their significantly-smaller home ground.

The logistics still need to be worked out and ticket allocation for travelling fans has not yet been confirmed.

Under Uefa rules, away teams must be allocated 5% of the capacity but they can apply for an additional 5% — which is subject to the discretion of the home association — so it is likely to be only a couple of hundred.

Gibraltar played their home Uefa Nations League matches at Victoria Stadium.

