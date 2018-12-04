This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland set to play opening Euro 2020 qualifier at 2,300-capacity stadium

Mick McCarthy’s second spell begins away to Gibraltar in March.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 6:18 PM
48 minutes ago 5,273 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4375773
Ireland's Cyrus Christie facing Gibraltar in September 2015.
Image: Adam Davy
Ireland's Cyrus Christie facing Gibraltar in September 2015.
Ireland's Cyrus Christie facing Gibraltar in September 2015.
Image: Adam Davy

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will begin their Euro 2020 campaign at the 2,300-capacity Victoria Stadium next year. 

At Sunday’s draw in Dublin, the Boys in Green learned that they would compete with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar for the top two spots in Group D. 

The opening game of Mick McCarthy’s second spell in charge is away to Gibraltar on Saturday, 23 March. 

In the past, Ireland have faced the Uefa minnows at the 30,000-seater Estadio Algarve in nearby Portugal.

However, the Gibraltar FA has notified the FAI about their intentions to host the match at their significantly-smaller home ground. 

The logistics still need to be worked out and ticket allocation for travelling fans has not yet been confirmed.

Under Uefa rules, away teams must be allocated 5% of the capacity but they can apply for an additional 5% — which is subject to the discretion of the home association — so it is likely to be only a couple of hundred. 

Gibraltar played their home Uefa Nations League matches at Victoria Stadium. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

