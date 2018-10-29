Ireland get Four Nations Tournament up and running in Valencia with victory against England

IRELAND GOT THEIR Four Nations Tournament campaign off to the best possible start on Monday evening, with Gareth Kidd’s Green Machine seeing off England in a tight 2-1 contest.

Goals from Daragh Walsh and Mitch Darling proved decisive in a closely-fought game in Valencia where Ireland had to hang on in the final 10 minutes against a late charge from their opponents, who are ranked three places higher than Kidd’s side in the FIH standings.

Lee Cole picked up a green card after 26 minutes, however England could not manage to capitalise on their one-man advantage.

A powerful reverse strike from Walsh broke the deadlock, with Darling doubling Ireland’s advantage soon after. Both sides would go down to 10 men, with further green cards for both Stuart Loughrey and David Goodfield.

England halved the deficit in the dying stages. Three penalty corners in quick succession saw Luke Taylor get his side up and running on the scoreboard, but his strike proved nothing but a consolation.

Ireland take on hosts Spain tomorrow, before facing the Netherlands on Thursday afternoon.

