This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland well-beaten once again as World T20 proves a 'very tough learning curve'

‘You can see the foundations are there for us if we were a professional side,’ Isobel Joyce said after a third loss to India.

By Emma Duffy Friday 16 Nov 2018, 12:52 PM
44 minutes ago 325 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4343204
Ireland veteran Isobel Joyce.
Image: Cricket Ireland.
Ireland veteran Isobel Joyce.
Ireland veteran Isobel Joyce.
Image: Cricket Ireland.

IRELAND SUFFERED A third consecutive defeat at the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 (T20) as the fell short to India, adding to previous losses to Australia and Pakistan.

India won by 52 runs in Guyana, and secured their place in the semi-finals before facing Oz — also unbeaten — next to determine who finishes top of Group B.

Despite downpours threatening to delay the start of play, Ireland set out brightly — but India even more so, and they went from there.

Graham Ford’s charges’ bowling performance, led by Kim Garth and her 2-22 from her four overs, was one positive aspect. Captain Laura Delany inspired with one wicket, as did Lucy O’Reilly and Eimear Richardson.

Clare Shillington became the first Irish woman to surpass 1000 T20I runs, and the fourth Irish player overall, in her 21-year career.

With one fixture to fulfill against New Zealand, the aim for Ireland is just to improve as they go. The tournament has been tough, but they must take the positives.

As Isobel Joyce — sister of former Ireland and England international Ed — reiterated, the fact that they’re not professional is a huge disadvantage.

“We tried to put the Pakistan match behind us and learn from our mistakes, with the aim of just trying to go better every game,” she said, in a realm of quotes issued by Cricket Ireland.

“A World Cup is tough for us – we don’t play the high class sides as often as they play each other, so it can be a very tough learning curve trying to put into place changes just two days after a loss like that against Pakistan.”

“A game like this for younger players can be daunting, especially when you saw how they [India] played against New Zealand – who hammered us earlier in the summer. But it’s one of those things you try put out of your mind.

“I think once they posted 140-plus that was always going to be tough for us. I’m not saying we couldn’t do it, but when you look at other sides they are playing against top bowlers all the time – they play against the likes of Ellyse Perry several times a year. Today was the first time I’d faced some of those bowlers for several years. That’s the difference with the top sides.”

“We have played in this tournament every two years for the past while, and while we build up to the tournament each time, the occasion is still big for us.

“I think you can see the foundations are there for us if we were a professional side. I think if we regularly had players going to play in overseas competitions, you’d see the girls would be ready to go all in.”

The New Zealand clash is tomorrow.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    Ireland well-beaten once again as World T20 proves a 'very tough learning curve'
    Kerr slams Ireland's 'abysmal' record as downward spiral under O'Neill continues
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie