Irish international Alan Judge joins Championship strugglers until the end of the season

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ALAN Judge has joined Ipswich from fellow Championship club Brentford for an undisclosed fee, it has been confirmed.

The 30-year-old midfielder has signed until the end of the season, with the option of a further 12 months.

Judge says Ipswich boss Paul Lambert played a big part in convincing him to join the club, who are currently bottom of the Championship.

“The minute I spoke to the manager I could feel his enthusiasm for the Club and that was enough for me. It was an easy decision,” he said after joining.

Judge, who has five Ireland caps, spent five years at Brentford.

The highlight of his time with the Bees was the 2015-16 season, where 14 goals in 38 league appearances saw him nominated for Championship Player of the Season. However, that campaign ended badly, as a leg break suffered against Ipswich put him out of action for over a year.

Since then, Judge has experienced a full recovery, making encouraging strides at international level, including a goal in the 2-1 friendly win over USA last June.

However, the Dubliner has had a frustrating time at club level of late, and mainly had to be content with a substitutes’ role during his time at Brentford this season.

