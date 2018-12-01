Late heroics as Ireland win International Invitational tournament at Dubai Sevens

Captain Billy Dardis and the Irish team celebrate their win.

IRELAND SCORED A dramatic winner on the hooter to clinch the International Invitational tournament at the Dubai Rugby Sevens.

Jordan Conroy’s last-gasp try gave Stan McDowell’s side a hard-fought 28-21 win against the South Africa Academy in the decider on Saturday afternoon.

John O’Donnell and Adam Leavy were also on the scoresheet along with a double from Conroy, while captain Billy Dardis made it four conversions from four.

Ireland won all three of their pool games on the opening day of the competition on Friday.

And they carried on that form with a comfortable 31-5 win against the French Military Sevens in the last eight on Saturday morning.

More French opposition awaited in the semis as Ireland ran out 38-7 winners against Froggie Midi Olympique before their dramatic win in the final.

Ireland Sevens Squad

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster)

Billy Dardis (capt, Terenure College)

Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Peter Maher (Old Belvedere)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

