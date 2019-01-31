This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 31 January, 2019
Ireland international Meyler signs for League One promotion hopefuls

The 29-year-old has joined Coventry on loan until the end of the season

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 10:25 PM
48 minutes ago 3,263 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4470996
David Meyler (file pic).
Image: Brian Lawless
David Meyler (file pic).
David Meyler (file pic).
Image: Brian Lawless

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DAVID Meyler has joined Coventry City on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old midfielder only joined Reading from Hull in the summer, but found himself out of favour at the Championship club, last playing for them on 1 September and making just five appearances in total since joining the Royals.

“We are delighted to add a player of David’s pedigree to the squad until the end of the season,” Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website.

“He’s a tireless, hard-working player and has great experience of playing at the highest levels of English football — he will be a real presence for us on and off the pitch.”

The Cork native, who has 24 Ireland caps, joins a side who are currently 11th in League One, 10 points off the play-off spots.

Meyler joins Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley at the club.

