Ireland international Meyler signs for League One promotion hopefuls

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL DAVID Meyler has joined Coventry City on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old midfielder only joined Reading from Hull in the summer, but found himself out of favour at the Championship club, last playing for them on 1 September and making just five appearances in total since joining the Royals.

“We are delighted to add a player of David’s pedigree to the squad until the end of the season,” Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website.

“He’s a tireless, hard-working player and has great experience of playing at the highest levels of English football — he will be a real presence for us on and off the pitch.”

The Cork native, who has 24 Ireland caps, joins a side who are currently 11th in League One, 10 points off the play-off spots.

Meyler joins Ireland U21 international Jordan Shipley at the club.

