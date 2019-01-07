This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland legend Damien Duff's move to Celtic confirmed

The former Blackburn and Chelsea star leaves his role with Shamrock Rovers to take up the new position.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 7 Jan 2019, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 6,086 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4427501
Duff joined Shamrock Rovers as a player in 2015.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Duff joined Shamrock Rovers as a player in 2015.
Duff joined Shamrock Rovers as a player in 2015.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND LEGEND DAMIEN Duff has left Shamrock Rovers to take up a new role as part of the coaching set-up at Scottish side Celtic.

The news was confirmed today in a statement from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club.

Duff joined the Irish side, initially as a player, in 2015, before retiring and subsequently working in the club’s academy and becoming coach of their first-ever first ever U15 National League side in 2017.

Part of a statement from the Hoops read: “Damien made an immediate impact at the Academy and has affected so many of our young players and coaches during his work within our Academy in his two seasons at SRFC Academy. Many of the boys within the U15 group will progress through our player pathway and got their start under Damien and Academy Director Shane Robinson.  

“Damien’s daily presence at our Roadstone training base has helped us achieve our aim to raise standards right across the board. His selflessness, commitment, professionalism and unwavering desire to help improve the young players that he has worked with during his time coaching here at Shamrock Rovers has been incredible. 

“Today Damien leaves us to take up his new challenge at Celtic. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Damien for all he has given us in his time at the club. Celtic are not just getting an Irish legend, they are getting a young coach of exceptional potential with an unbelievable work ethic and brilliant football mind. But most of all, they are getting a guy of great integrity. 

“Damien, thank you, everyone involved at Shamrock Rovers F.C. wishes you well.”

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'I'm very grateful to City, but now I'm at the best club in the world'
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    LEINSTER
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    ULSTER
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie