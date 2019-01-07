Ireland legend Damien Duff's move to Celtic confirmed

IRELAND LEGEND DAMIEN Duff has left Shamrock Rovers to take up a new role as part of the coaching set-up at Scottish side Celtic.

The news was confirmed today in a statement from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club.

Duff joined the Irish side, initially as a player, in 2015, before retiring and subsequently working in the club’s academy and becoming coach of their first-ever first ever U15 National League side in 2017.

Part of a statement from the Hoops read: “Damien made an immediate impact at the Academy and has affected so many of our young players and coaches during his work within our Academy in his two seasons at SRFC Academy. Many of the boys within the U15 group will progress through our player pathway and got their start under Damien and Academy Director Shane Robinson.

“Damien’s daily presence at our Roadstone training base has helped us achieve our aim to raise standards right across the board. His selflessness, commitment, professionalism and unwavering desire to help improve the young players that he has worked with during his time coaching here at Shamrock Rovers has been incredible.

“Today Damien leaves us to take up his new challenge at Celtic. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Damien for all he has given us in his time at the club. Celtic are not just getting an Irish legend, they are getting a young coach of exceptional potential with an unbelievable work ethic and brilliant football mind. But most of all, they are getting a guy of great integrity.

“Damien, thank you, everyone involved at Shamrock Rovers F.C. wishes you well.”

