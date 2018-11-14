This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland still seeking first win at Women's World T20 following 38-run loss to Pakistan

Ireland lost out to Australia in their ICC Women’s World Twenty20 opener.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 8:11 AM
1 hour ago 321 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4338406
Image: Presseye/Rowland White/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Rowland White/INPHO

IRELAND SUFFERED THEIR second defeat at the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 after losing out to Pakistan by 38 runs in Guyana.

Led by captain Javeria Khan, Pakistan made 139-6 from their 20 overs with Khan staying unbeaten on 74 of 52 balls.

Lucy O’Reilly bowled well for Ireland and took three for 19 but Ireland could only manage 101 for nine as Pakistan scored their first win of the tournament after losing their first two matches.

Meanwhile, only Clare Shillington (27) and Isobel Joyce (30) – sister of former Ireland and England international Ed – reached double figures for Ireland.

Following their opening defeat to Australia in the tournament, Ireland are bottom of Group B and will face India in their next match on Thursday.

Speaking after the defeat, Ireland captain Laura Delany said the result was “frustrating”:

“Pakistan are closely ranked to ourselves, so that was the obvious target that we were going to go after.

“It is so incredibly frustrating, because if we were professional, I wonder what the score would’ve been out there today. To lose by 40 runs, again, we genuinely believed we could win, so it’s very disappointing.”

Elsewhere, Australia booked their spot in the semi-finals after defeating New Zealand by 33 runs to clinch their third win of the tournament.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton
    'If you are too emotional, you'll miss a beat and against these guys it's seven points'
    IRELAND
    Omagh bombing, a united cause and Griffinâs 30 yard strike: when Northern Ireland came to Dublin in 1999 and won
    Omagh bombing, a united cause and Griffin’s 30 yard strike: when Northern Ireland came to Dublin in 1999 and won
    Farrell faces up to the toughest test for a defence coach in rugby
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Galway-born striker Connolly scores brilliant hat-trick for Brighton in Checkatrade Trophy
    Galway-born striker Connolly scores brilliant hat-trick for Brighton in Checkatrade Trophy
    'He likes to run with the ball, he's a powerful lad for his age'
    Animal Planet president becomes first female Premier League chief
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Ireland striker Callum Robinson: 'I've been in the best form of my life'
    Ireland striker Callum Robinson: 'I've been in the best form of my life'
    'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    'Maybe he didn't get the appreciation he deserved at times'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    O'Neill praises in-form Irish attacker after superb start to life in League One
    'Keith has played 30-40 times for Ireland and I would never have a go at someone's ability'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie