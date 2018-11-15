Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown

THE ALL BLACKS have named their team ahead of Saturday evening’s highly-anticipated meeting with Joe Schmidt’s Ireland at the Aviva [kick-off 7pm].

Steve Hansen has made just one change to his matchday 23 that beat England last weekend. Ryan Crotty starts in place of the injured Sonny Bill Williams, while Anton Lienert-Brown joins the bench.

Aaron Smith is set to play his 82nd Test match and become the most-capped All Blacks scrum-half in history, while the lock partnership of Brodie Retallick and Samule Whitelock will also write their own little bit of history as they start in their 50th Test together.

“This will be another great challenge for our squad and one that we’re all really looking forward to,” Hansen said.

“These are the types of Test matches that gets everyone up — it’s number one versus number two — and there’s a real excitement that’s building as we get closer to Saturday.

“The earlier part of our week has been about getting our processes and clarity right, focusing on our core roles and the execution of our skills and then going out and training well.

“On Saturday we’ll be playing an opponent who will want to keep the ball for long periods of time, and if they aren’t getting what they want, then they’ll kick and try to pressure us.

“For us, we’ll need to be strong at set piece, both on our ball and theirs, and be prepared to work hard with or without the ball. When the momentum comes our way, we’ll need to take the opportunities that will come, as the team that makes the most of their opportunities will win the game.”

He added: “As always, we’ve been given a warm welcome by the Irish public and we look forward to playing our part in what will be a wonderful game at one of the great rugby stadiums.”

The All Blacks and Ireland have locked horns 30 times. Ireland won once, there was one draw and the rest was a clean sweep to New Zealand.

The All Blacks matchday 23 is as follows (with Test caps in brackets):

15. Damian McKenzie

14. Ben Smith

13. Jack Goodhue

12. Ryan Crotty

11. Rieko Ioane

10. Beauden Barrett

9. Aaron Smith

8. Kieran Read (captain)

7. Ardie Savea

6. Liam Squire

5. Samuel Whitelock

4. Brodie Retallick

3. Owen Franks

2. Codie Taylor

1. Karl Tu’inukuafe

Replacements:

16. Dane Coles

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

18. Nepo Laulala

19. Scott Barrett

20. Matt Todd

21. TJ Perenara

22. Richie Mo’unga

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

