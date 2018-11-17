This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland end disappointing World Cup campaign with another heavy defeat

The game marked the end of the careers of four Irish players, including the Joyce twins.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 11:22 PM
31 minutes ago 1,081 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4345740
Ciara Metcalfe and Clare Shillington are given a guard of honour.
Image: ICC/Getty Images
Ciara Metcalfe and Clare Shillington are given a guard of honour.
Ciara Metcalfe and Clare Shillington are given a guard of honour.
Image: ICC/Getty Images

IRELAND’S FORGETTABLE WOMEN’S World Twenty20 campaign ended with a fourth heavy defeat, as Aaron Hamilton’s side failed to register a point at the tournament for the third successive edition. 

Posting just 79 for nine from their allocated 20 overs was never going to be enough to challenge New Zealand in Providence, as Ireland slumped to an eight wicket loss in their final Group B outing.

Gaby Lewis was the only bat to show any sort of form or fearlessness as she hit five boundaries on her way to 39, but ultimately received very little support as Ireland stuttered through their innings. 

In her final innings in international cricket, Clare Shillington scored 12, while the game also marked the end of the careers of stalwarts Isobel and Cecelia Joyce and Ciara Metcalfe. 

With a meagre total to defend, Ireland’s bowlers were left with little chance and, try as they might, were put to the sword by opener Sophie Devine, who plundered 51 from just 22 balls.

New Zealand reached their target inside 7.3 overs, condemning Ireland to another harsh loss. 

“Four outstanding leaders, and today Cecelia and Isobel announced their retirement as well,” Ireland captain Laura Delaney said.

“The four players were so close as a group… congratulations to the four of them on outstanding careers. Their commitment on and off the pitch, no one can deny. I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for us.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    France claim first win in nine months by beating Argentina in Lille
    France claim first win in nine months by beating Argentina in Lille
    How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
    As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    FOOTBALL
    Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals
    Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals
    Kane targets Rooney's England record – 'It's definitely possible'
    'I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me'
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    IRELAND
    In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks
    In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks
    'They're the number one team in the world now' - All Blacks boss on Ireland
    Relive the superb Stockdale try that helped Ireland to victory over the All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie