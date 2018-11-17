Ireland end disappointing World Cup campaign with another heavy defeat

Ciara Metcalfe and Clare Shillington are given a guard of honour.

IRELAND’S FORGETTABLE WOMEN’S World Twenty20 campaign ended with a fourth heavy defeat, as Aaron Hamilton’s side failed to register a point at the tournament for the third successive edition.

Posting just 79 for nine from their allocated 20 overs was never going to be enough to challenge New Zealand in Providence, as Ireland slumped to an eight wicket loss in their final Group B outing.

Gaby Lewis was the only bat to show any sort of form or fearlessness as she hit five boundaries on her way to 39, but ultimately received very little support as Ireland stuttered through their innings.

In her final innings in international cricket, Clare Shillington scored 12, while the game also marked the end of the careers of stalwarts Isobel and Cecelia Joyce and Ciara Metcalfe.

With a meagre total to defend, Ireland’s bowlers were left with little chance and, try as they might, were put to the sword by opener Sophie Devine, who plundered 51 from just 22 balls.

New Zealand reached their target inside 7.3 overs, condemning Ireland to another harsh loss.

“Four outstanding leaders, and today Cecelia and Isobel announced their retirement as well,” Ireland captain Laura Delaney said.

“The four players were so close as a group… congratulations to the four of them on outstanding careers. Their commitment on and off the pitch, no one can deny. I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for us.”

Four legends of Irish cricket bow out from international cricket - enjoy your retirement @ShillersC, @CiaraJMetcalfe, @Izzyjoyce and @CeceliaJoyce44 - you will be missed! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lTvQzsJomT — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2018

