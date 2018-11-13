This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'

Ireland’s Robbie Brady is relieved to be back playing after a difficult few months.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 2:48 PM
27 minutes ago 663 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4336676
Robbie Brady (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Robbie Brady (file pic).
Robbie Brady (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

- Paul Fennessy reports from Abbotstown

THERE HAVE NOT been too many positives for Martin O’Neill and the Ireland squad in recent months after a couple of disappointing Nations League results, but the return of Robbie Brady is one reason to be optimistic. 

The 26-year-old suffered serious knee damage in a match with Leicester last December and has only recent returned to action following a long period of a rehabilitation.

“I had a couple of minor setbacks throughout pre-season and then over the last couple of months, but I’ve got all that out of the way now and I’ve felt stronger as the weeks have gone on and I’m feeling in a good place now,” Brady told reporters at today’s press conference.

“It was mentally tough more than physically. It’s a lot of time on your own and a lot of time to look and pick apart things.

“But it’s just one of those things. It’s done with now, I’m back and touch wood, I won’t have another one like it.”

The Dubliner, widely regarded as one of Ireland’s best players at Euro 2016, has been forced to sit back and watch as the team have struggled in recent months.

Brady, however, is positive that the situation is improving as the team undergoes a transitional phase.

“It’s always tough when you’re not playing. It’s tougher when you know you can’t affect it in any way I’m not able to play and it’s not by choice.

There have been some difficult games and the big transition has been tough at times — such a large number of players had left with a lot of new lads coming in — and it will take time to gel, like a lot of others have said.

“But I feel as if we’re getting there now. Everyone is getting to know each other that bit better and each trip is getting that bit better, so please God, a couple of good results this week.”

Brady has played a number of positions for Ireland in the past, including midfield, left wing and full-back, but he insists he will be happy to play wherever the manager picks him for the upcoming clashes against Northern Ireland and Denmark. Despite sporadic game time at club level of late, he also believes he would be physically capable of playing two full matches in the space of four days for his country if necessary.

“It’s a little bit different at international level, but I played a 23s game on the Monday and then played 90 against Chelsea on the Saturday a couple of weeks ago,” he says.

“I’ve been training for the last couple of months fully with some games. I haven’t started the last couple at club level, but come on in the last 25 or 30 and I feel good, so I think I will be more than ready to play two if needed.”

The Burnley star’s long-awaited return to Premier League action turned out to be a day to forget. In contrast with last season where the club finished an impressive seventh, they have struggled in the new campaign and currently find themselves one point off the relegation zone in 15th. Brady’s first game back against Chelsea illustrated the team’s weaknesses, as they were beaten 4-0.

“It was difficult, probably one of the worst I’ve been on the end of,” he explains. “They were very good on the day and we weren’t quite as good as we could have been. It was a tough one, I was sort of thrown straight back into the deep end.

“But I think that’s the way to do it if you are going to go back in, to go back in and know what to expect week in, week out.

“Chelsea were excellent on the day, but I felt good, I still felt right to the end I had energy to keep going, so I’ve no worries about the fitness side of things.”

While disappointed at the result, Brady was simply relieved to be back on the pitch after a testing couple of months.

Obviously, there are ups and downs throughout the thing. As soon as you get back on the grass, you almost feel you’re ready. I was probably a little bit giddy at times to say I was fit.

“But as the weeks have gone on, I’ve realised [the work that needs to be done]. You get back playing, they measure everything nowadays, you’re hitting your high speeds, you’re getting your regular numbers and then you start to feel better. The more training and the more games I’ve played, the better I’ve felt. I’ve got a few under my belt now and I’m feeling good. 

“I’m not used to the rehabs, I had periods in the past when I was extremely fit, so it’s just getting your head around it, it’s not being in and around the lads, it’s literally days on end on your own.

“I missed the team bonding sort of thing, the togetherness of it all. It’s mentally tough at times. You’re desperate to play, but you’ve got a long period ahead of yourselves. Once you get your head around the physical side of things, you know what you have to do getting back, so I’d probably say the mental side of things is harder than the physical [side] coming back from an injury like this.”

Richard Keogh Richard Keogh, pictured training earlier, paid tribute to Brady at today's press conference. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Richard Keogh is one player who is delighted to see Brady back. Speaking alongside him at today’s press conference, the Derby defender paid tribute to his international team-mate.

Just seeing Robbie back in the squad has given everyone a lift. He’s obviously a quality player, but not just that, a really big character for us. He’s a really funny guy, so we’ve missed him around the squad and to get him back has been a big boost for everyone.

“I’m pleased for him, because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked in his rehab to get himself back fit after a really serious injury.

“He’s scored some great goals for us at important moments and you are going to miss a player of that quality, so it’s great to have him back.

“You see in football nowadays a lot of games are decided by set-plays for and against. Obviously we have got great quality on the ball now with Rob and a few others and we have got some lads who want to attack it.

“In any game from a set-play, you have got to control the ball, so we want to try to be as effective as we can from them and when Robbie puts in that sort of quality, it gives everyone a chance.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Kearney, Ringrose and Marmion 'on the right track' to face the All Blacks
    Kearney, Ringrose and Marmion 'on the right track' to face the All Blacks
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    Sexton: 'Every chance you get to play the All Blacks is a very special thing'
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    'It's not being in and around the lads, it's literally days on end on your own'
    Brexit plan would see Premier League clubs restricted to signing less foreign players
    Samir Nasri set to sign for West Ham as doping ban nears end
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    As it happened: Man City v Man United, Premier League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie