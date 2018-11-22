This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed

The two broadcasters have reached a sub-licencing agreement.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 7,252 Views 32 Comments
https://the42.ie/4354144

THE 2019 RUGBY World Cup will be broadcast in Ireland by both eir Sport and RTÉ, with the two broadcasters today announcing that they had reached a sub-licencing agreement.

Ireland players celebrate after the game Ireland celebrate beating the All Blacks on Saturday. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

As confirmed in July 2016 when they won the bid, eir Sport are the primary rights holders. They’ll broadcast all 48 games live, including all of Ireland’s matches, and a daily highlights show.

Off the back of today’s news, RTÉ have secured the TV rights to broadcast 14 live matches — this includes all of Ireland’s games, all knockout stages, the final and 16 nights of highlights.

RTÉ’s 14 live games and highlight programmes will all be free-to-air on RTÉ2 and on RTÉ Player live and on-demand.

“There has never been such an exciting time in Irish rugby and, following the recent win against the All Blacks, we’re heading to Japan with a real chance of lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy,” Susan Brady, Managing Director of eir Sport said.

“eir Sport will be there every step of the way with all 48 games live including every Ireland game and the knock out stages.”

“We are delighted to have come to this agreement with RTÉ which again shows the changing nature of the sports broadcasting landscape in Ireland where we’re happy to work together to give Irish sports fans the best possible choice and content.” 

Declan McBennett, Group Head of RTÉ Sport added:

“The Rugby World Cup looks set to be a very exciting tournament next autumn and we are delighted to come to this agreement with eir sport to ensure that Irish audiences have a free-to-air front row seat to such significant games including all of Ireland’s games, the knockout stages and the final, on TV and online.”

