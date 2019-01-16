Uncapped Connacht trio rewarded for fine form as Schmidt names Six Nations squad

JOE SCHMIDT HAS named three uncapped players in his 38-man squad for the opening rounds of Ireland’s Six Nations defence, which begins with England’s visit to Dublin on Saturday 2 February.

All three fresh faces are from Connacht: Tom Farrell, Caolin Blade and Jack Carty have seen their fine form out west rewarded with call-ups to the international fold, with the former selected ahead of Leinster out-half Ross Byrne.

Dan Leavy misses out on the opening two fixtures with a calf injury but is expected to join up with his international team-mates deeper into the competition, while his scrum-half at provincial level, Luke McGrath, was ruled out of the competition yesterday having damaged knee ligaments against Toulouse last weekend.

Ireland squad for the opening rounds of the Six Nations

Forwards (21)

Rory Best (Ulster/Banbridge) 113 caps (C)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 11 caps

Sean Cronin (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 65 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 28 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 84 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Queens University) 42 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 24 caps

Jack McGrath (Leinster/St Marys College) 53 caps

Jordi Murphy (Ulster/Lansdowne) 26 caps

Sean O’Brien (Leinster/UCD) 52 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 52 caps (vc)

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 21 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 16 caps

Niall Scannell (Munster/Dolphin) 11 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 28 caps

Devin Toner (Leinster/Lansdowne) 63 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 13 caps

Backs (17)

Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 3 caps

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 0 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 16 caps

Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 0 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 10 caps

John Cooney (Ulster/Terenure College) 4 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 72 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 3 caps

Tom Farrell (Connacht/TBC) 0 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 36 caps

Rob Kearney (Leinster/UCD) 87 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 9 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 67 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Marys College) 78 caps (vc)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 14 caps

Ross Byrne was extremely unlucky to miss out on selection but is still part of Schmidt's plans, said the Ireland head coach. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Head coach Schmidt namechecked a plethora of players who he deemed unfortunate to miss out on his 38-man squad, describing his decision to select Carty over Ross Byrne as “an incredibly tight call”.

“In the front row, Finlay Bealham was very close, as was Marty Moore who is getting back to the form that saw him win 10 caps in the past”, said the World Rugby Coach of the Year, “and Stephen Archer was at his combative best in Gloucester at the weekend.

“Rob Herring is very unlucky as his performances for the national team have been first-rate. Denis Buckley has done well for Connacht and the promising young loose heads Ed Byrne and Eric O’Sullivan have continued to impress.

“Quinn Roux was very close to selection in the second row, which has become highly competitive with youngsters Gav Thornbury, Fineen Wycherley and Kieran Treadwell all impressing of late along with the experienced Billy Holland.

Finlay Bealham was very close to selection, said Schmidt. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Even more competitive is the back row, where those selected could well be joined by Dan Leavy once he’s fully fit. Sean Reidy continues to be all action for Ulster and Tommy O’Donnell is starting to get back to top form as well after his recent return from injury.

Schmidt confirmed that Kieran Marmion is “not too far away from returning” but expressed his hope that John Cooney would return to action for Ulster this weekend. “It’s a great opportunity for Caolin Blade to get into camp and compete for a spot,” he added.

“Johnny Sexton is making good progress, while Joey Carbery and Jack Carty have both performed consistently well so far this season.

Ross Byrne is unlucky in an incredibly tight call. He is still definitely in our thinking and will continue to press for inclusion through the Six Nations and beyond, while Billy Burns has also fitted in really well for Ulster this season.

“Bundee Aki and a fresh and fully fit Robbie Henshaw squeeze out Rory Scannell, who was great for Munster last Friday, and Stu McCloskey, who continues to give Ulster gain line as well as defensive solidity.

“At outside centre Tom Farrell has forced his way into contention and Chris Farrell is working his way back to match fitness, improving week by week. We’re sure that Sam Arnold and Rory O’Loughlin will continue to improve and both have plenty of promise.

“Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney were both very good against Toulouse. The Connacht outside backs have been consistently good; Mike Haley is growing into his role with Munster while we look forward to a fit-again Darren Sweetnam gaining some game minutes over the coming weeks.”

