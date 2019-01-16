This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The West reawakens, 'unlucky' Byrne misses out and Schmidt's 30 reserves

Joe Schmidt admitted Ross Byrne’s omission was ‘an incredibly tight call’, while Ultan Dillane will be looking to make up for lost time in Irish green.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 5,468 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4443872

WITH KICK-OFF LOOMING, Joe Schmidt has this evening named his squad for the opening two fixtures of Ireland’s Six Nations defence.

Full details of Schmidt’s 38-man panel can be found here, and below we take a closer look at the head coach’s selection.

The West reawakens

Ultan Dillane Ultan Dillane last lined out for Ireland in 2017. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Connacht endured something of a two-year food coma having tasted so much success in 2015/16, but find themselves once again on the right trajectory under the stewardship of Andy Friend.

Five players from the western outfit have seen their provincial form rewarded with inclusion in Schmidt’s 38-man squad. Three of them — Caolin Blade, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell — are in line to earn first caps for their country, while Bundee Aki and Ultan Dillane are also included just as they were this time last year.

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion isn’t quite yet ready as he battles his way back to fitness, while lock Quinn Roux was described by Schmidt as “very close” to being selected and may yet figure deeper into the competition.

The World Rugby Coach of the Year also earmarked the Connacht outside backs as having been “consistently good” throughout the campaign, and so the likes of Tiernan O’Halloran might yet squeeze into Schmidt’s reckoning for later fixtures.

A word on Dillane, too: the 25-year-old seemed bound for stardom in both shades of green back in 2016, earning six caps over his first eight months in Schmidt’s Ireland setup. He has made just five international appearances in the two-and-a-bit years since, however — a shoulder operation which prematurely ended his 2016/17 season naturally hampering his progress.

The tragic loss of his mother, Ellen Dillane, cut short his Six Nations campaign last year and he subsequently missed out on a seat on the plane to Australia. His last cap (and second international start) came against Fiji in November 2017.

However, having recently rediscovered some of his swashbuckling form of old and committed his future to Connacht — this despite Munster’s renewed interest in taking the Tralee man ‘home’ — Dillane will seek to make up for lost time and put the hand up alongside fellow locks James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne who have risen to prominence in his absence.

Ross Byrne misses out

Ireland’s Ross Byrne Byrne impressed for Leinster last weekend but has been overlooked in favour of Jack Carty in Schmidt's 38-man squad. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

There was something imperiously nonchalant about the manner in which Ross Byrne landed a crossfield kick in Dave Kearney’s bread basket before the winger dotted down against Toulouse. If the question leading into Byrne’s fourth European start was whether or not the 23-year-old out-half could step in for Johnny Sexton in a pressure-filled, top-echelon encounter, he surely answered it.

Even allowing for his excellent form, however, perhaps the most surprising aspect to his Ireland omission is the fact that Joe Schmidt has invested so much in him since his inclusion in last summer’s touring panel for the series win in Australia.

But maybe this in itself played a minor role in Byrne losing out to Jack Carty in what Schmidt described as an “incredibly tight call”: Byrne has already been inducted into the fold and was unlikely to receive much game time in the opening two Six Nations fixtures barring an injury to Sexton, and so now might be considered the perfect time to provide the red-hot and relatively unacquainted Carty with a similar crash course in order to cultivate further depth in the 10 shirt.

While Byrne was mightily impressive on the day, Carty can of course point towards his man-of-the-match performance in Connacht’s last-gasp defeat to Leinster at the RDS — and his body of work across the season thus far — as just cause for his own inclusion in any case.

There was ever going to be room for only one of them, but in somewhat of a juxtaposition, the electric Athlone man could scarcely be considered fortunate to have been selected while Byrne can consider himself highly unfortunate to have been omitted.

Added Schmidt of Byrne, whom he himself acknowledged was “unlucky” to miss out during today’s announcement:

He is still definitely in our thinking and will continue to press for inclusion through the Six Nations and beyond.

Strength in depth

Rory Scannell and Stuart McCloskey Rory Scannell and Stuart McCloskey. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Schmidt may yet end up with three just-add-water replacement options at out-half where, not long ago, the fear was that there would be a deficiency in the position. And Ireland’s strength in depth is now striking all across the board.

Today, Schmidt namechecked 27 players, as well as Connacht’s back-three unit, who were either unfortunate to miss out on selection or may yet join the fold once they regain fitness.

Here is that list of players in full:

Finlay Bealham (Connacht)
Marty Moore (Ulster)
Stephen Archer (Munster)
Rob Herring (Ulster)
Denis Buckley (Connacht)
Ed Byrne (Leinster)
Eric O’Sullivan (Ulster)
Quinn Roux (Connacht)
Gavin Thornbury (Connacht)
Fineen Wycherley (Munster)
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)
Billy Holland (Munster)
Dan Leavy (Leinster)
Sean Reidy (Ulster)
Tommy O’Donnell (Munster)
Luke McGrath (Leinster)
Kieran Marmion (Connacht)
Ross Byrne (Leinster)
Billy Burns (Ulster)
Rory Scannell (Munster)
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)
Sammy Arnold (Munster)
Rory O’Loughlin (Leinster)
Adam Byrne (Leinster)
Dave Kearney (Leinster)
Darren Sweetnam (Munster)
Mike Haley (Munster)
‘The Connacht back three’ (Connacht)

Kieran Treadwell and Quinn Roux Quinn Roux runs at Kieran Treadwell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A specialist eight aside, there are one or more alternative options in every position on the field.

Less than four years removed from the post-Rugby World Cup autopsy and Schmidt’s vow to stack every position with ready-made replacements, Ireland’s depth chart is now off the, eh, charts.

While it may not bode well for players who weren’t mentioned by the head coach — Schmidt’s thoughts on his squad were released on the IRFU website and so were clearly calculated, not made merely off-the-cuff — it bodes well for Ireland’s chances of mounting a challenge in Japan.

Firstly, of course, there is the small matter of a Six Nations defence to attend to.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Uncapped Connacht trio rewarded for fine form as Schmidt names Six Nations squad

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Ronaldo wins first trophy at Juventus as his goal seals Italian Super Cup against AC Milan
    Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents during bizarre press briefing
    James Rodriguez 'playing for his future' at Bayern Munich, says head coach
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    IRELAND
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie