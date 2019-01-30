This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid youngster's equaliser costs Ireland U15s victory against Spain

The Spaniards won a developmental penalty shootout after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 5:41 PM
20 minutes ago 658 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4467794
Spain captain Aitor Gismera and Ireland skipper Ben Curtis pictured with the officials before today's game.
Image: FAI
Spain captain Aitor Gismera and Ireland skipper Ben Curtis pictured with the officials before today's game.
Spain captain Aitor Gismera and Ireland skipper Ben Curtis pictured with the officials before today's game.
Image: FAI

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U15 side played out a 1-1 draw with their Spanish counterparts today in the opening game of a four-team international tournament in Spain.

While the tournament is being contested on a round-robin format, a developmental penalty shootout was held afterwards at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, which Spain won 4-1. 

An Ireland team composed predominantly of players from SSE Airtricity League clubs took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Cian Kelly of Bohemians finished off a brilliant counter attack.

The hosts, managed by former Spanish international midfielder Julen Guerrero, started with a side that featured three players on the books at Barcelona, as well as two from Atletico Madrid.

However, it was a Real Madrid player who brought Spain level. With 20 minutes remaining, substitute David Pecellin beat Aaron Maguire to score the equaliser.

Spain converted all four of their efforts in the penalty shootout, with Tommy Fogarty the only Irish player to find the net. Nevertheless, it was a satisfying afternoon’s work according to Ireland head coach Jason Donohue.

“Our game plan worked well,” he said. “We played compactly in the first half and deserved to go in at the break in the lead. Our back four and holding players were excellent. I think all the players were, especially in our off-season.”

Ireland will play the Netherlands on Friday, before concluding the tournament against Hungary on Sunday. The Dutch were 2-0 winners in today’s meeting of those two sides.

“We have brought a squad of 20 with us,” Donohue added. “There will be a lot of changes for the Netherlands game on Friday. The players that didn’t play today will be fresh for that match.” 

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur); Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Ben Curtis (Shamrock Rovers — captain), Darragh Reilly (Sligo Rovers), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers); Glory Nzingo (St Patrick’s Athletic), Luke McGlynn (Finn Harps), John Joe Power (Burton Albion); Conor Campbell (Finn Harps), Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers), Cian Kelly (Bohemians).

Subs: Ben Quinn (Cherry Orchard) for Campbell (36), Evan Ferguson (Bohemians) for Power (44), Edwin Agbaje (Shamrock Rovers) for Kelly (44), Jamie Mullins (Bohemians) for McGlynn (50), Aaron O’Reilly (St Patrick’s Athletic) for Leddy (54).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    McNamara preparing U20s to hit the ground running in Cork
    ENGLAND
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie