Southampton teenager and Liverpool keeper make the cut for Ireland's senior squad

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill has kept teenagers Michael Obafemi and Caoimhin Kelleher in his squad for the upcoming games against Northern Ireland and Denmark.

Having been named in the provisional squad last week, the pair have made the cut in a whittled down list released this morning.

18-year-old Obafemi, who has two appearances in the Premier League for Southampton this season, is also eligible to play for Nigeria and England, although the Dublin-born forward has lined out for Ireland at U19 level.

Cork native Kelleher, meanwhile, has yet to play competitively for the Reds after featuring in a number of pre-season friendlies.

Obafemi’s Saints team-mate Shane Long drops out after picking up an ankle injury that will sideline him for around six weeks. Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams (hamstring) also misses out.

18-year-old Manchester United prospect Lee O’Connor has been invited to train with the senior set-up in Dublin. The Waterford defender currently captains Ireland’s U19s.

The Boys in Green face Northern Ireland in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, before travelling to Aarhus to take on Denmark in the Uefa Nations League four days later.

Aston Villa midfielder Glenn Whelan will captain the team in Dublin in what is expected to be his final appearance in a green shirt.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Colin Doyle, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, John Egan, Darragh Lenihan, Lee O’Connor, Enda Stevens.

Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Alan Browne, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean.

Forwards: Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson, Aiden O’Brien, Ronan Curtis, Michael Obafemi.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: