Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS called upon two new faces for Ireland’s trip to face Denmark in Aarhus on Monday night.

Manchester United youngster Lee O’Connor has been drafted into the travelling squad having impressed in training this week. The 18-year-old defender arrived at Old Trafford from Villa FC in his native Waterford in 2016, and last season was shortlisted for United’s Young Player of the Year prize.

Also included is former U21 international Jimmy Dunne — the subject of significant interest from Michael O’Neill and Northern Ireland — who is currently on loan at Hearts from Burnley.

John Egan (calf), Alan Browne (shoulder) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) have all been ruled out, while Glenn Whelan has left the squad after his international swansong against the North.

James McClean is suspended after being booked in Ireland’s last two Nations League fixtures.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Colin Doyle, Caoimhin Kelleher

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Darragh Lenihan, Jimmy Dunne, Lee O’Connor, Enda Stevens

Midfielders: Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane, Harry Arter, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Callum O’Dowda

Forwards: Scott Hogan, Callum Robinson, Aiden O’Brien, Ronan Curtis, Michael Obafemi

