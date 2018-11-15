This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks

The Ireland head coach has made four changes for Saturday’s much anticipated meeting with the world champions.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 1:50 PM
26 minutes ago 7,327 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/4340794

JOE SCHMIDT HAS named his team to face the All Blacks in Saturday’s November Test at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7pm, RTÉ2/Channel 4], with the Ireland head coach making four changes to his starting XV. 

After an outstanding performance off the bench last weekend against Argentina, Dan Leavy starts at openside flanker, while Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose both return from injury. 

Garry Ringrose Ringrose returns to Ireland's midfield. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The other change sees Devin Toner reinstated to the second row, with Iain Henderson dropping to the bench.

Robbie Henshaw, Seán O’Brien and Conor Murray were all unavailable through injury. 

Kieran Marmion and Bundee Aki, who both rolled their ankle in Ireland’s record 10th straight win at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday, have come through to start.

Aki, who partners Ringrose in midfield, plays against his native country for the first time, winning his 12th Ireland cap after an excellent debut season at Test level last year.  

While three of his changes were injury-enforced, the big decision for Schmidt was in the second row department and it comes as no surprise that Toner — who has played more games than any other player during the Kiwi’s tenure — is back in. 

Despite Henderson’s consistent brilliance in the position, the Ulster lock is dropped to the bench as Toner’s organisation and composure at the lineout will be required to avoid a repeat of last week’s malfunctions. 

He partners the undroppable and immovable James Ryan. 

Kearney’s return to the fullback position is a welcome boost, particularly given New Zealand’s aerial prowess, and the composure the 32-year-old brings in the air will be hugely significant against Damian McKenzie.

The Leinster 15 missed the games against Italy and the Pumas with a shoulder injury, but has made good progress in his comeback and is set to win his 87th cap at the weekend, and his 11th against Steve Hansen’s side.

Jordan Larmour drops to the bench, but again there is no place for Tadhg Beirne.  

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander.

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Iain Henderson
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Luke McGrath
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    'It was a stupid thing, a rush of blood to the head really. I was so riled up'
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's proposed Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's proposed £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Why Glenn Whelan should be a role model to footballers everywhere
    More injury problems for Mendy as Man City full-back undergoes surgery
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    NEW ZEALAND
    Reigning champions New Zealand win bid to take over from Ireland and host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
    Reigning champions New Zealand win bid to take over from Ireland and host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    'He's not afraid of pulling the trigger': Barrett sees a lot of familiar traits in Sexton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie