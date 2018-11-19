Martin O'Neill makes five changes to Ireland team for Denmark clash

Paul Dollery reports from Ceres Park, Aarhus

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill has named his starting line-up for tonight’s game against Denmark (7.45pm Irish time).

The Boys in Green, whose relegation from Group B4 has already been confirmed, round off their Uefa Nations League campaign at Ceres Park in Aarhus.

The scene at Ceres Park in Aarhus ahead of this evening's game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

O’Neill has made five changes to the side that started in Thursday’s friendly against Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, which ended in a goalless draw.

Richard Keogh and Kevin Long have been restored to the defence, with Darragh Lenihan and the injured John Egan making way. Enda Stevens will make his first competitive start as a left-wing back, replacing the suspended James McClean.

Cyrus Christie looks likely to operate in midfield following Glenn Whelan’s international farewell. Aiden O’Brien will lead the attack, as Callum Robinson drops to the bench.

Martin O’Neill is expected to persist with a 3-5-2 formation for the clash with the Danes, who have already secured top spot in the group.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Darren Randolph; Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long; Seamus Coleman (captain), Jeff Hendrick, Cyrus Christie, Robbie Brady, Enda Stevens; Callum O’Dowda; Aiden O’Brien.

Subs: Colin Doyle, Caoimhín Kelleher, Darragh Lenihan, Jimmy Dunne, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Harry Arter, Conor Hourihane, Ronan Curtis, Callum Robinson, Scott Hogan, Michael Obafemi.

DENMARK: Frederik Rønnow; Peter Ankersen, Mathias Jørgensen, Andreas Bjelland, Jonas Knudsen; Lasse Schöne, Pierre Emile Højbjerg; Yussuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen (captain), Martin Braithwaite; Nicolai Jørgensen.

Subs: David Jensen, Jesper Hansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, Christian Gytkjaer, Christian Nørgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Henrik Dalsgaard, Jens Stryger Larsen, Lukas Lerager, Andreas Cornelius, Pione Sisto.

