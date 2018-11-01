This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash

Joe Schmidt is set to hand Will Addison and Ross Byrne their debuts off the bench in Chicago.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 1 Nov 2018, 6:37 PM
40 minutes ago 6,426 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/4317573

Murray Kinsella reports from Chicago

RHYS RUDDOCK HAS been named captain of an exciting Ireland team for Saturday’s November Test against Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago [KO 8pm Irish time, eir Sport].

The Ireland team huddle Ireland at training in Toyota Park in Chicago today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With several of Joe Schmidt’s senior players left at home for the trip to the US, Joey Carbery and Luke McGrath will guide the team from the halfback positions, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose form the centre pairing.

Jordan Larmour – making his first Ireland start – wins his seventh cap from fullback, with Andrew Conway on the right wing and the prolific Jacob Stockdale on the left.

Niall Scannell gets an opportunity to build on his good tour to Australia in June in the hooker position, with the experienced Jack McGrath and the explosive Andrew Porter alongside him in the front row.

Munster man Tadhg Beirne – also making his first Test start – has been named for his third cap in the second row, with Connacht’s Quinn Roux packing down beside him.

Captain Ruddock forms the back row with Leinster team-mates Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Meanwhile, Schmidt is set to hand Test debuts to Ross Byrne and Will Addison, who have both been named on the bench for the clash with Conor O’Shea’s side. 

Ireland:  

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Joey Carbery
9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack McGrath
2. Niall Scannell
3. Andrew Porter
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Quinn Roux
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Devin Toner
20. Jordi Murphy
21. John Cooney
22. Ross Byrne
23. Will Addison

Italy:

15. Luca Sperandio
14. Mattia Bellini 
13. Michele Campagnaro (captain)
12. Luca Morisi
11. Giulio Bisegni
10. Carlo Canna 
9. Tito Tebaldi 

1. Nicola Quaglio
2. Luca Bigi
3. Tiziano Pasquali
4. Marco Fuser 
5. George Fabio Biagi
6. Johan Meyer
7. Abraham Steyn
8. Renato Giammarioli 

Replacements:

16. Oliviero Fabiani
17. Cherif Traore
18. Giosue Zilocchi 
19. Marco Lazzaroni
20. Federico Ruzza
21. Jimmy Tuivaiti
22. Guglielmo Palazzani
23. Ian McKinley

Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].

