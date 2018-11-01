Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash

Murray Kinsella reports from Chicago

RHYS RUDDOCK HAS been named captain of an exciting Ireland team for Saturday’s November Test against Italy at Soldier Field in Chicago [KO 8pm Irish time, eir Sport].

Ireland at training in Toyota Park in Chicago today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

With several of Joe Schmidt’s senior players left at home for the trip to the US, Joey Carbery and Luke McGrath will guide the team from the halfback positions, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose form the centre pairing.

Jordan Larmour – making his first Ireland start – wins his seventh cap from fullback, with Andrew Conway on the right wing and the prolific Jacob Stockdale on the left.

Niall Scannell gets an opportunity to build on his good tour to Australia in June in the hooker position, with the experienced Jack McGrath and the explosive Andrew Porter alongside him in the front row.

Munster man Tadhg Beirne – also making his first Test start – has been named for his third cap in the second row, with Connacht’s Quinn Roux packing down beside him.

Captain Ruddock forms the back row with Leinster team-mates Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Meanwhile, Schmidt is set to hand Test debuts to Ross Byrne and Will Addison, who have both been named on the bench for the clash with Conor O’Shea’s side.

Ireland:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Joey Carbery

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack McGrath

2. Niall Scannell

3. Andrew Porter

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Quinn Roux

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Devin Toner

20. Jordi Murphy

21. John Cooney

22. Ross Byrne

23. Will Addison

Italy:

15. Luca Sperandio

14. Mattia Bellini

13. Michele Campagnaro (captain)

12. Luca Morisi

11. Giulio Bisegni

10. Carlo Canna

9. Tito Tebaldi

1. Nicola Quaglio

2. Luca Bigi

3. Tiziano Pasquali

4. Marco Fuser

5. George Fabio Biagi

6. Johan Meyer

7. Abraham Steyn

8. Renato Giammarioli

Replacements:

16. Oliviero Fabiani

17. Cherif Traore

18. Giosue Zilocchi

19. Marco Lazzaroni

20. Federico Ruzza

21. Jimmy Tuivaiti

22. Guglielmo Palazzani

23. Ian McKinley

Referee: Nigel Owens [WRU].

