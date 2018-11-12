This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double

Paul Osam’s U16s suffered a 3-1 defeat in Tralee.

By Emma Duffy Monday 12 Nov 2018, 8:32 PM
57 minutes ago 2,119 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4335890
Ireland U16 head coach Paul Osam.
Image: FAIreland Twitter.
Ireland U16 head coach Paul Osam.
Ireland U16 head coach Paul Osam.
Image: FAIreland Twitter.

TWO LATE NORTHERN Ireland goals meant that the Republic of Ireland’s U16s suffered a 3-1 defeat as they opened their defence of the Victory Shield at Mounthawk Park, Tralee tonight.

Ciaran McGuckin and Sean Stewart struck late to cancel out Oliver O’Neill’s prior equaliser at the Kerry venue, played out in front of over 500 supporters.

The home side, managed by Paul Osam, had the better of the chances in the opening 45 minutes but while Ben McCormack, Louie Barry and Oliver O’Neill all came close, the Boys in Green failed to capitalise on their opportunities.

Still scoreless on the restart, the second half threw up four goals.

The North took the lead with 63 minutes on the clock as Ross McCausland found the back of the net from just outside the area.

Ireland responded immediately at the other end, O’Neill brightly finishing to make it 1-1 and game on as the game entered its latter stages.

With 15 minutes to go however, McGuckin put the North back in the lead before Stewart put the icing on the result and Ireland’s opening tie finished in a 3-1 defeat at home.

Ireland continue their campaign in the four-nation tournament against Wales on Wednesday (kick-off 1pm) and Scotland on Friday (kick-off 1pm).

It is the first time that Ireland is hosting the competition as they look for their third consecutive victory of the silverware.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'You can't lie about it and say it's just another game': Sexton eyes more history
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    FOOTBALL
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie