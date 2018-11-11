Disappointment for Ireland's youngsters after 97th-minute winner in Tallaght

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland U17s, as they were beaten 3-2 by Czech Republic at Tallaght Stadium today.

Half time in Tallaght Stadium where Czech Republic U17 lead #IRLU17 1-0 courtesy of this goal from David Pech.. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jf1LiWkbBG — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 11, 2018

The manner of the loss was particularly heartbreaking, as David Pech’s 97th-minute winner saw them suffer a second defeat over the course of a few days, after they were beaten by England during the week.

What a start to the second half as Anselmo Garcia MacNulty brings #IRLU17 level! (1-1) #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/aUUV9kgrXI — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 11, 2018

Pech also opened the scoring on 28 minutes, with his clinical finish giving the visitors a half-time lead.

What a turnaround! #IRLU17 score twice within five minutes of the restart to take the lead! Sean Kennedy with the finish to a fantastic move. (2-1) #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/NOeNgDBRWG — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 11, 2018

Real Betis centre-back Anselmo Garcia MacNulty brought Ireland level shortly after the break, as he expertly converted Festy Ebosele’s inswinging corner.

Minutes later, Ireland were ahead, as Sean Kennedy finished off a well-worked move, dribbling past his marker, before powering home a shot from the edge of the area.

FT: #IRLU17 2-3 Czech Republic.



David Pech's 97th minute strike gives the visitors a last gasp win.



Next up for Ireland is a clash with Germany on Wednesday with a 1pm start in @tallaghtstadium. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/EkSLpzyN90 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 11, 2018

However, it was the Czechs who finished the stronger. Filip Silhart’s penalty brought them level, before Pech latched on to a cross and finished calmly in the dying minutes.

“It’s a little bit of a different approach for this tournament. One of the key objectives this week is to make sure everyone gets game-time — and that’s what we’ve done in the first two games,” Irish boss Colin O’Brien said afterwards.

“We were a bit tentative and nervy at times in the first half. Second half was much improved, better quality, we created better opportunities and scored two good goals. The result was very disappointing but there is a bigger picture to this tournament for us.”

Ireland will have a chance to put things right, as they face Germany at Tallaght Stadium on Wednesday.

Republic of Ireland: Halwax; Dunne, Kelly (Turner 63), Garcia-MacNulty, Considine; Keogh (C), Martin-Conway (McKinley 46), Giurgi (Ebosele 46), Healy, Kennedy; Everitt (Carty 46).

Czech Republic: Tuma; Porc, Hellebrand, Sklenar, Stary; Pech, Kopacek, Lukavsky, Hajek (Hronik 90), Silhart(Kozeluh 82); Toula (Sejk 82).

Referee: Ivar Orri Kristjansson (Iceland).

