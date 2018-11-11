This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disappointment for Ireland's youngsters after 97th-minute winner in Tallaght

Colin O’Brien’s side suffered a narrow loss against Czech Republic.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,729 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4334384

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland U17s, as they were beaten 3-2 by Czech Republic at Tallaght Stadium today.

The manner of the loss was particularly heartbreaking, as David Pech’s 97th-minute winner saw them suffer a second defeat over the course of a few days, after they were beaten by England during the week.

Pech also opened the scoring on 28 minutes, with his clinical finish giving the visitors a half-time lead.

Real Betis centre-back Anselmo Garcia MacNulty brought Ireland level shortly after the break, as he expertly converted Festy Ebosele’s inswinging corner.

Minutes later, Ireland were ahead, as Sean Kennedy finished off a well-worked move, dribbling past his marker, before powering home a shot from the edge of the area.

However, it was the Czechs who finished the stronger. Filip Silhart’s penalty brought them level, before Pech latched on to a cross and finished calmly in the dying minutes. 

“It’s a little bit of a different approach for this tournament. One of the key objectives this week is to make sure everyone gets game-time — and that’s what we’ve done in the first two games,” Irish boss Colin O’Brien said afterwards.

“We were a bit tentative and nervy at times in the first half. Second half was much improved, better quality, we created better opportunities and scored two good goals. The result was very disappointing but there is a bigger picture to this tournament for us.”

Ireland will have a chance to put things right, as they face Germany at Tallaght Stadium on Wednesday.

Republic of Ireland: Halwax; Dunne, Kelly (Turner 63), Garcia-MacNulty, Considine; Keogh (C), Martin-Conway (McKinley 46), Giurgi (Ebosele 46), Healy, Kennedy; Everitt (Carty 46).

Czech Republic: Tuma; Porc, Hellebrand, Sklenar, Stary; Pech, Kopacek, Lukavsky, Hajek (Hronik 90), Silhart(Kozeluh 82); Toula (Sejk 82).

Referee: Ivar Orri Kristjansson (Iceland).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning
    FOOTBALL
    Tottenham agree option for season-long Wembley stay as stadium delays continue
    Tottenham agree option for season-long Wembley stay as stadium delays continue
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Baggies bounce four past Leeds as Bielsa's side lose ground in Championship race
    IRELAND
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    ARGENTINA
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure
    Mkhitaryan's late fluke breaks Wolves hearts
    Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie