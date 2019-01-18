This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 18 January, 2019
Hawkshaw captains 40-man Ireland U20 squad for Six Nations

Noel McNamara has just five men returning from last year’s crop for the 2019 campaign.

By Sean Farrell Friday 18 Jan 2019, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago 2,398 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4446924
Hawkshaw on the attack against Munster A.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Hawkshaw on the attack against Munster A.
Hawkshaw on the attack against Munster A.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER CENTRE DAVID Hawkshaw has been named captain of Ireland’s U20 squad for this year’s Six Nations.

Head coach Noel McNamara has been able to retain five previously-capped players in his squad, including Ulster wing Angus Kernohan, Munster’s James McCarthy and Connacht flanker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Second row Charlie Ryan is named vice-captain of the 40-man squad along with Shannon scrum-half Craig Casey.

Ireland U20s will play their home fixtures in Cork’s Musgrave Park this year, starting with England on Friday 1 February (kick-off 19.15) and then after trips to Scotland and Italy they face France on 8 March (kick -off 19.15).

Angus Kernohan Ulster wing Kernohan has broken into the senior set up at the Kingspan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“It’s always an exciting time when the Six Nations comes around and things have been building well since before Christmas,” says McNamara.

“We had two good run outs against Leinster and Munster Development sides where the players had the opportunity to put their hands up for selection for this squad.

“There’s a lot of talent in the playing group, and we’re looking forward to seeing these young men run out in the green jersey over the coming weeks.”

Ireland U20 squad for 2019 Six Nations

Forwards: 

Azur Allison (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Ryan Baird (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Tom Clarkson (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Giuseppe Coyne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Brian Deeney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
John Hodnett (UCC RFC/Munster)
Paddy Kelly (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
Ryan Lomas (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
Luke Masters (Shannon RFC/Munster)
David McCann (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
JJ McKee (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
John McKee (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
Michael Milne (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
Niall Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
Scott Penny (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster) * Vice-Captain
Billy Scannell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) *
Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
Josh Wycherley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Backs:

Harry Byrne (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) *
Craig Casey (Shannon RFC/Munster) Vice-Captain
Jake Flannery (Shannon RFC/Munster)
Sean French (Cork Constitution RFC/Munster)
Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
David Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Old Belvedere) Captain
Ben Healy (Garryowen RFC/Munster)
Bruce Houston (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University RFC / Ulster) *
James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) *
Stewart Moore (Malone RFC/Ulster)
Oli Morris (Saracens / IQ Rugby)
Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC/Leinster/IQ Rugby)
Conor Phillips (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
Colm Reilly (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Liam Turner (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

(*denotes player previously capped at U20 level)

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

