Hawkshaw captains 40-man Ireland U20 squad for Six Nations

LEINSTER CENTRE DAVID Hawkshaw has been named captain of Ireland’s U20 squad for this year’s Six Nations.

Head coach Noel McNamara has been able to retain five previously-capped players in his squad, including Ulster wing Angus Kernohan, Munster’s James McCarthy and Connacht flanker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Second row Charlie Ryan is named vice-captain of the 40-man squad along with Shannon scrum-half Craig Casey.

Ireland U20s will play their home fixtures in Cork’s Musgrave Park this year, starting with England on Friday 1 February (kick-off 19.15) and then after trips to Scotland and Italy they face France on 8 March (kick -off 19.15).

“It’s always an exciting time when the Six Nations comes around and things have been building well since before Christmas,” says McNamara.

“We had two good run outs against Leinster and Munster Development sides where the players had the opportunity to put their hands up for selection for this squad.

“There’s a lot of talent in the playing group, and we’re looking forward to seeing these young men run out in the green jersey over the coming weeks.”

Ireland U20 squad for 2019 Six Nations

Forwards:

Azur Allison (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Ryan Baird (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Tom Clarkson (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Giuseppe Coyne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Brian Deeney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

John Hodnett (UCC RFC/Munster)

Paddy Kelly (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Ryan Lomas (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Luke Masters (Shannon RFC/Munster)

David McCann (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

JJ McKee (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

John McKee (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Michael Milne (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Niall Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Scott Penny (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster) * Vice-Captain

Billy Scannell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians RFC/Connacht) *

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Josh Wycherley (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Backs:

Harry Byrne (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) *

Craig Casey (Shannon RFC/Munster) Vice-Captain

Jake Flannery (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Sean French (Cork Constitution RFC/Munster)

Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

David Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Old Belvedere) Captain

Ben Healy (Garryowen RFC/Munster)

Bruce Houston (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University RFC / Ulster) *

James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) *

Stewart Moore (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Oli Morris (Saracens / IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC/Leinster/IQ Rugby)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Colm Reilly (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Liam Turner (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

(*denotes player previously capped at U20 level)

