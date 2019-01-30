Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener

Scott Penny in action for Leinster during their Pro14 clash with Ulster earlier this month.

LEINSTER’S TEENAGE FLANKER Scott Penny has been named in the Ireland U20 side that will begin their Six Nations campaign against England this Friday at Irish Independent Park [KO, 7.15pm].

Penny is an exciting prospect who has already broken through to the senior ranks of the province despite being in just his first year at the academy.

The 19-year-old made his debut in Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 victory over the Ospreys last November and impressed for Leo Cullen’s charges in the RDS. He’s made four appearances in that competition so far.

While Penny takes up the number seven jersey for Noel McNamara’s side, Munster academy’s Josh Wycherley — brother of Fineen — has been named to start in the front-row.

Harry Byrne has been selected at out-half after his brother Ross made his Ireland senior debut in November. Former Ireland Under-18 Schools captain Craig Casey has been selected to start at scrum-half.

Liam Turner takes up his position in the centre after previously captaining Blackrock to a Leinster Senior Cup title and will form a midfield partnership with captain David Hawshaw.

Ireland team v England

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. David Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster) (capt)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster) *

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney Martin (Corinthians/Connacht) *

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Brian Deeny (Clontarf/Leinster)

20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

21. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

22. Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

* Denotes previously capped player at Under-20 level

