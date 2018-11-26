This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign

The outgoing Dundalk boss has emphasised that results on the pitch are not the be all and end all at underage level.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 26 Nov 2018, 3:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,160 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4360363
New Republic of Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
New Republic of Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny.
New Republic of Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT WAS ONE of the main messages coming out of the press conference to announce Stephen Kenny’s unveiling as the new Ireland U21 boss — results, on the field, are very much of secondary importance at that level.

It seems a fair point to make. Ireland have never qualified for a European Championships at U21 level, and that trend may continue for the foreseeable future. However, the majority of people are unlikely to care if several talented youngsters suddenly start coming through and progressing up to the senior team.

By comparison, the relative unimportance of the short-term matters on the pitch was hammered home by the fact that Kenny says he is unlikely to even be in charge of the U21s for an entire group stage.

Qualifying for the next major tournament will not end until October 2020, or November if Ireland reach the play-offs. Kenny says he has agreed in writing to take the senior position in August 2020, and the outgoing Dundalk boss consequently admits he probably will not see out the forthcoming campaign with Ireland’s youngsters.

“That all has to be discussed,” he said, when asked about the prospect of continuing with the U21s for the entirety of the qualification cycle.

It’s very unlikely because I’ll be appointed in August 2020. That is what I think. The greater good of Irish football is important and we’ll have done a lot of work in that period. That’ll be for the FAI to decide.” 

The Dubliner added that he would not continue to oversee Ireland’s underage set-up while in the senior position and said his successor with the U21s had yet to be decided upon.

Kenny also insisted he was capable of making the step up from League of Ireland to international level, adding: “Obviously, one of the advantages is that I’ve had 46 European fixtures, Champions League and Europa League. I think European football is the best preparation you can get for international football. That will serve me well.

“Sure, I’ve got a lot to learn. Over the next period, the next two years, I’ve got a great opportunity to learn. First of all, from the current international manager, Mick McCarthy, I’ve got a lot to learn from him.

“It gives me an opportunity to travel, see how the other international teams prepare; the tactical nuances of the different systems, really examine them at close quarters; the blocks of games close together in four or five days and explore the best practice for preparation.”

The 47-year-old also played down talk of a drastic overhaul of the Irish underage set-up, citing some excellent recent results, perhaps most notably by the U19s, as evidence that there is plenty of good work being done already, with FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter similarly key in this regard.

It’s not like I’m coming in starting something new. I think there’s been a sea change in philosophy since Ruud’s come in. We’ve already mentioned matches and all the teams. One of the things that have been obvious in our discussions is that the vision Ruud has as regards manager and ways of playing is similar to the one of myself. It is a bit of a meeting of minds in that regard. I’m just part of the team in that regard. Ruud has such a wide brief as technical director. He can’t be everywhere at once. It has to be a collective effort. The U21 role will be a job in itself. 

“Ireland has never qualified for the European U21 Championships in their history. Only one qualifies. It’s a difficult task. We’ll work together with all the other managers to try to improve the players.

“Hopefully all the players come out and do well at U21 level and Mick feels they’ve done well enough for him to select them. That’s the objective as well.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    FOOTBALL
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Mooy's double lifts Huddersfield off the bottom as they beat Wolves away
    Aston Villa come out on top in pulsating six-goal Second City derby
    Aubameyang strike the difference as Arsenal's unbeaten run reaches 17 matches
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Neville on Man Utd: They're inconsistent from half to half - Mourinho must be scratching his head
    Arsenal manager learning English from 'Peaky Blinders'
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    MUNSTER
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    Another Munster title win, a star-studded squad and coping with the lack of action until spring 2019
    'It was an eye opener for us to see how good they were' - facing up to the kingpins in a first Munster final
    'The dream of this day kept me going, just that want and determination to get this'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie