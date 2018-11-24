This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup

The 53-year-old is out of contract after next year’s World Cup in Japan.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 9:33 PM
18 minutes ago 2,011 Views 5 Comments
Murray Kinsella reports from the Aviva Stadium

JOE SCHMIDT HAS strongly hinted that he will leave his position with Ireland next year, saying the IRFU have told him, “If you change your mind, we’d love to continue that conversation.”

Schmidt is out of contract after next year’s World Cup and is due to announce a final decision on whether to stay in the Ireland job or leave on Monday.

Joe Schmidt Schmidt before Ireland's win over the USA. Source: Brian Keane/INPHO

Asked if he is any closer to reaching his decision following Ireland’s 57-14 victory over the US, Schmidt suggested that he has already informed the IRFU of his initial decision.

“I’m not any clearer, just incredibly lucky to have the IRFU with patience they have,” said Schmidt.

“I committed to a timeframe [in which to make the decision], stuck to that, I’ve given them an indication. 

“I need to talk to people tomorrow and then early next week, it will be made public. It might be frustrating for you guys but it’s really wrecking my head.”

Asked to clarify if he has informed the IRFU of his decision, Schmidt said:

“A little bit and they’ve said, ‘Don’t be rash, if you change your mind, we’d love to continue that conversation or if you change your mind, or if we continue the way we are.”

More to follow…

