LIVE: Ireland v USA, November Tests

Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
KICK OFF! We’re underway as Kiwi referee Ben O’Keeffe gives Will Magie the thumbs up to get us up and running. 

Anthems complete, we’re ready to go at a sold-out Aviva. Ireland are in their alternate kit tonight, USA playing in all white. 

The teams are out and meeting Michael D. Higgins. In the meantime, here’s Joe Schmidt speaking to RTÉ pre-match.

The teams have completed their warm-ups and are back in the sheds. Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Porter and CJ Stander were out there with Ireland, and are now doing a few final shuttle runs on the pitch. We’re very nearly ready to go. 

These sides have met nine times, with Ireland boasting a 100% record, including the 55-19 victory in New Jersey in June 2017.

Luke McGrath Luke McGrath in action against USA in 2017. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

  • November 5, 1994 – Autumn Test: Ireland 26-15 USA, Lansdowne Road
  • January 6, 1996 – Mid-Year Test: USA 18-25 Ireland, Life College Stadium, Atlanta
  • October 2, 1999 – Rugby World Cup Pool E: Ireland 53-8 USA, Lansdowne Road
  • June 10, 2000 – Summer Tour: USA 3-83 Ireland, Singer Family Park, Manchester
  • November 20, 2004 – Autumn Test: Ireland 55-6 USA, Lansdowne Road
  • May 31, 2009 – Summer Tour: USA 10-27 Ireland, Buck Shaw Stadium, Santa Clara
  • September 11, 2011 – Rugby World Cup Pool C: Ireland 22-10 USA, Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth
  • June 8, 2013 – Summer Tour: USA 12-15 Ireland, BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston
  • June 10, 2017 – Summer Tour: USA 19-55 Ireland, Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Ireland are bidding to extend their record home Test winning run to 12 this evening, while Schmidt’s side have won 17 of their last 18 Tests in all.

The teams are in the house.

Joe Schmidt arrives at the stadium Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Andrew Conway Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ryan Matyas arrives at the stadium Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

TEAM NEWS: There are plenty of Irish connections in Gary Gold’s USA matchday 23, with Exiles Paul Mullen and John Quill named in the starting XV, and Dylan Fawsitt on the bench.

Gold has made three changes to his side from last weekend’s victory over Romania, with scrum-half Shaun Davies returning and Hanco Germishuys and Will Hooley also recalled.

Mullen, who represented Munster at underage level and qualifies to represent USA through the residency, starts at tighthead prop while Cork-born flanker Quill is set to win his 30th cap in the back row.

The visitors are captained by Cardiff Blues winger Blaine Scully, and have further European experience in the form of Saracens prop Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufete’e of Worcester, Glasgow lock Greg Peterson, Paul Lasike who is playing with Harlequins and Bryce Campbell of London Irish.

USA:

15. Will Hooley
14. Blaine Scully (captain)
13. Bryce Campbell
12. Paul Lasike
11. Marcel Brache 
10. Will Magie
9. Shaun Davies

1. Titi Lamositele
2. Joe Taufete’e
3. Paul Mullen
4. Greg Peterson
5. Nick Civetta
6. John Quill
7. Hanco Germishuys
8. Cam Dolan.

Replacements:

16. Dylan Fawsitt
17. Chance Wenglewsk
18. Dino Waldren
19. Samu Manoa 
20. David Tameilau
21. Ruben de Haas
22. Gannon Moore
23. Ryan Matyas. 

TEAM NEWS: Schmidt has made 14 changes in personnel for the visit of the Eagles, with Garry Ringrose the only player retained from last week.

Rhys Ruddock captains the side from the back row, as Ulster’s John Cooney is handed his first start at scrum-half, while there are big opportunities for Will Addison, Joey Carbery and Andrew Conway to stake their claim in the backline.

Up front, Finlay Bealham makes his first appearance at the Aviva in two years and packs down alongside Niall Scannell and Dave Kilcoyne in the front row, with Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson forming the second row pairing.

Ruddock, Jack Conan and Jordi Murphy are in the engine room, while Sammy Arnold is in line for a first cap off the bench. 

Ireland:

15. Will Addison
14. Andrew Conway
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Joey Carbery
9. John Cooney

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Finlay Bealham 
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Iain Henderson
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Jack Conan.

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. John Ryan
19. Quinn Roux
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Sam Arnold.

The scene is set as another sell-out crowd descends on the Aviva.

9 year old Rian and Grace King Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Madeline White and Steve Weinman Source: Inpho

A general view of the Aviva Stadium Source: Inpho

A view of the Ireland jerseys in the dressing room ahead of today's game Source: Inpho

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of Ireland’s final fixture of what has been a momentous year, as Joe Schmidt’s side bid to complete a November clean sweep against USA at the Aviva Stadium.

After last weekend’s historic win over the All Blacks here, Schmidt has taken this opportunity to cast his eye over his wider squad, with Ireland’s XV showing 14 changes in personnel.

USA, meanwhile, visit the Aviva for the first time and they themselves have enjoyed a brilliant year, winning all nine of their Test matches in 2018 but this is by far their biggest challenge.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm, and we’ll have all the build-up between now and then. 

