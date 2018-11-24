LIVE: Ireland v USA, November Tests

48 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: There are plenty of Irish connections in Gary Gold’s USA matchday 23, with Exiles Paul Mullen and John Quill named in the starting XV, and Dylan Fawsitt on the bench.

Gold has made three changes to his side from last weekend’s victory over Romania, with scrum-half Shaun Davies returning and Hanco Germishuys and Will Hooley also recalled.

Mullen, who represented Munster at underage level and qualifies to represent USA through the residency, starts at tighthead prop while Cork-born flanker Quill is set to win his 30th cap in the back row.

The visitors are captained by Cardiff Blues winger Blaine Scully, and have further European experience in the form of Saracens prop Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufete’e of Worcester, Glasgow lock Greg Peterson, Paul Lasike who is playing with Harlequins and Bryce Campbell of London Irish.

USA:

15. Will Hooley

14. Blaine Scully (captain)

13. Bryce Campbell

12. Paul Lasike

11. Marcel Brache

10. Will Magie

9. Shaun Davies

1. Titi Lamositele

2. Joe Taufete’e

3. Paul Mullen

4. Greg Peterson

5. Nick Civetta

6. John Quill

7. Hanco Germishuys

8. Cam Dolan.

Replacements:

16. Dylan Fawsitt

17. Chance Wenglewsk

18. Dino Waldren

19. Samu Manoa

20. David Tameilau

21. Ruben de Haas

22. Gannon Moore

23. Ryan Matyas.