How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?

IRELAND ROUNDED OFF the international rugby year with a dominant 57-14 win over the USA at the Aviva Stadium. How did you rate Joe Schmidt’s men?
7Our Rating A sparkling addition to the back three, the Ulster man was responsible for some of the most eye-catching moments in the first half. Impact on the game lessened slightly after his move to the wing and his game was ended early by a HIA.
Will Addison
7Our Rating
A sparkling addition to the back three, the Ulster man was responsible for some of the most eye-catching moments in the first half. Impact on the game lessened slightly after his move to the wing and his game was ended early by a HIA.
9Our Rating Any day you score an international hat-trick is a very good day indeed. Showed his worth as a creator too with selfless passes in the red zone. Acquitted himself brilliantly throughout without putting a foot wrong. His power and ability to kink through space should ensure he can only rise in the depth chart.
Andrew Conway
9Our Rating
Any day you score an international hat-trick is a very good day indeed. Showed his worth as a creator too with selfless passes in the red zone.
Acquitted himself brilliantly throughout without putting a foot wrong. His power and ability to kink through space should ensure he can only rise in the depth chart.
8Our Rating The one man tasked with starting after 80 minutes against the All Blacks, Ringrose was a reliable and assured presence in Ireland's defence and his passing and eye for a gap posed a threat.
Garry Ringrose
8Our Rating
The one man tasked with starting after 80 minutes against the All Blacks, Ringrose was a reliable and assured presence in Ireland's defence and his passing and eye for a gap posed a threat.
7Our Rating Not many would have predicted him scoring off a cross-field kick, but he took the second-half chance with aplomb. Consistenly won gain-lines despite not having the front-foot ball he might have hoped against Tier 2 opposition.
Stuart McCloskey
7Our Rating
Not many would have predicted him scoring off a cross-field kick, but he took the second-half chance with aplomb. Consistenly won gain-lines despite not having the front-foot ball he might have hoped against Tier 2 opposition.
7Our Rating An odd night for the Munster out-half, moved to fullback early on but still offered a running threat and a guiding voice to lead an inexperienced outfit.
Joey Carbery
7Our Rating
An odd night for the Munster out-half, moved to fullback early on but still offered a running threat and a guiding voice to lead an inexperienced outfit.
7Our Rating Commanding presence at the base of the ruck and offered consistent service, particularly in the seamless build-up to Tadhg Beirne's try.
John Cooney
7Our Rating
Commanding presence at the base of the ruck and offered consistent service, particularly in the seamless build-up to Tadhg Beirne's try.
7Our Rating Typically excellent night of carrying and he won his battle with Munster product Paul Mullen.
Dave Kilcoyne
7Our Rating
Typically excellent night of carrying and he won his battle with Munster product Paul Mullen.
7Our Rating Two shaky lineouts aside, Scannell delivered all the solidity Schmidt will have asked for as the hooker was destructive in the scrum and industrious as he ate through tackles and carries.
Niall Scannell
7Our Rating
Two shaky lineouts aside, Scannell delivered all the solidity Schmidt will have asked for as the hooker was destructive in the scrum and industrious as he ate through tackles and carries.
6Our Rating Played a big part in helping Ireland win the scrum battle again and showed a willingness to emulate Tadhg Furlong's playmaking role, though disjointed areas elsewhere didn't help him shine.
Finlay Bealham
6Our Rating
Played a big part in helping Ireland win the scrum battle again and showed a willingness to emulate Tadhg Furlong's playmaking role, though disjointed areas elsewhere didn't help him shine.
7Our Rating Another big day's work in an Ireland jersey from Beirne, who was the hosts' top carrier. Excellent in the breakdown exchanges and his handling paved the way for Conway's second try. But he and Henderson must shoulder some responsibilty for the underpowereed maul defence.
Tadhg Beirne
7Our Rating
Another big day's work in an Ireland jersey from Beirne, who was the hosts' top carrier. Excellent in the breakdown exchanges and his handling paved the way for Conway's second try. But he and Henderson must shoulder some responsibilty for the underpowereed maul defence.
6Our Rating A sin-bin after a back-pedalling maul will mean Henderson will look back with frustration on this Test after last weekend's excellent cameo.
Iain Henderson
6Our Rating
A sin-bin after a back-pedalling maul will mean Henderson will look back with frustration on this Test after last weekend's excellent cameo.
8Our Rating Gave Ireland a head-start by showing off his supreme athleticism to gallop through 20 metres and feed Conway the opening try. Followed up by leading the way as a carrying option with 18 for the cause.
Rhys Ruddock
8Our Rating
Gave Ireland a head-start by showing off his supreme athleticism to gallop through 20 metres and feed Conway the opening try. Followed up by leading the way as a carrying option with 18 for the cause.
7Our Rating With injury limiting his early-season involvement, the Ulster man seemed to need the extra minutes to grow into the game. Lacked early fluency early on, but topped the tackle count and was one of the driving forces of Ireland's strong finish.
Jordi Murphy
7Our Rating
With injury limiting his early-season involvement, the Ulster man seemed to need the extra minutes to grow into the game. Lacked early fluency early on, but topped the tackle count and was one of the driving forces of Ireland's strong finish.
8Our Rating A man of the match contender before he was called ashore injured. A dynamic presence all over the park and incessantly carried Ireland forward.
Jack Conan
8Our Rating
A man of the match contender before he was called ashore injured. A dynamic presence all over the park and incessantly carried Ireland forward.
Replacements
5Our Rating
Rob Herring
5Our Rating
6Our Rating
Cian Healy
6Our Rating
6Our Rating
John Ryan
6Our Rating
Quinn Roux
Luke McGrath
8Our Rating Proved a steadying influence on Ireland when introduced early at number 10 and ran the plays efficiently with well-chosen passes.
Ross Byrne
8Our Rating
Proved a steadying influence on Ireland when introduced early at number 10 and ran the plays efficiently with well-chosen passes.
5Our Rating Will be delighted to have earned his first cap, but playing well out of position on the left wing, struggled to make an impact onn proceedings.
Sam Arnold
5Our Rating
Will be delighted to have earned his first cap, but playing well out of position on the left wing, struggled to make an impact onn proceedings.
Josh van der Flier and Darren Sweetnam not on long enough to be rated.
COMMENTS (33)