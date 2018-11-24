How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?

IRELAND ROUNDED OFF the international rugby year with a dominant 57-14 win over the USA at the Aviva Stadium. How did you rate Joe Schmidt’s men?



Will Addison 7Our Rating A sparkling addition to the back three, the Ulster man was responsible for some of the most eye-catching moments in the first half. Impact on the game lessened slightly after his move to the wing and his game was ended early by a HIA.

Andrew Conway 9Our Rating Any day you score an international hat-trick is a very good day indeed. Showed his worth as a creator too with selfless passes in the red zone. Acquitted himself brilliantly throughout without putting a foot wrong. His power and ability to kink through space should ensure he can only rise in the depth chart.

Garry Ringrose 8Our Rating The one man tasked with starting after 80 minutes against the All Blacks, Ringrose was a reliable and assured presence in Ireland's defence and his passing and eye for a gap posed a threat.

Stuart McCloskey 7Our Rating Not many would have predicted him scoring off a cross-field kick, but he took the second-half chance with aplomb. Consistenly won gain-lines despite not having the front-foot ball he might have hoped against Tier 2 opposition.

Joey Carbery 7Our Rating An odd night for the Munster out-half, moved to fullback early on but still offered a running threat and a guiding voice to lead an inexperienced outfit.

John Cooney 7Our Rating Commanding presence at the base of the ruck and offered consistent service, particularly in the seamless build-up to Tadhg Beirne's try.

Dave Kilcoyne 7Our Rating Typically excellent night of carrying and he won his battle with Munster product Paul Mullen.

Niall Scannell 7Our Rating Two shaky lineouts aside, Scannell delivered all the solidity Schmidt will have asked for as the hooker was destructive in the scrum and industrious as he ate through tackles and carries.

Finlay Bealham 6Our Rating Played a big part in helping Ireland win the scrum battle again and showed a willingness to emulate Tadhg Furlong's playmaking role, though disjointed areas elsewhere didn't help him shine.

Tadhg Beirne 7Our Rating Another big day's work in an Ireland jersey from Beirne, who was the hosts' top carrier. Excellent in the breakdown exchanges and his handling paved the way for Conway's second try. But he and Henderson must shoulder some responsibilty for the underpowereed maul defence.

Iain Henderson 6Our Rating A sin-bin after a back-pedalling maul will mean Henderson will look back with frustration on this Test after last weekend's excellent cameo.

Rhys Ruddock 8Our Rating Gave Ireland a head-start by showing off his supreme athleticism to gallop through 20 metres and feed Conway the opening try. Followed up by leading the way as a carrying option with 18 for the cause.

Jordi Murphy 7Our Rating With injury limiting his early-season involvement, the Ulster man seemed to need the extra minutes to grow into the game. Lacked early fluency early on, but topped the tackle count and was one of the driving forces of Ireland's strong finish.

Jack Conan 8Our Rating A man of the match contender before he was called ashore injured. A dynamic presence all over the park and incessantly carried Ireland forward.

Replacements

Rob Herring 5Our Rating

Cian Healy 6Our Rating

John Ryan 6Our Rating

Quinn Roux 6 Your

Luke McGrath 6 Your

Ross Byrne 8Our Rating Proved a steadying influence on Ireland when introduced early at number 10 and ran the plays efficiently with well-chosen passes.

Sam Arnold 5Our Rating Will be delighted to have earned his first cap, but playing well out of position on the left wing, struggled to make an impact onn proceedings.

Josh van der Flier and Darren Sweetnam not on long enough to be rated.