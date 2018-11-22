This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA

John Cooney will get a big chance to show his ability before Conor Murray comes back into the fold next year.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 3:30 PM
36 minutes ago 1,415 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4354469

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt named his team for the last of this year’s November internationals today with a raft of changes on show after last week’s momentous win over New Zealand.

See the full team here, read Schmidt’s update on his contract future or stay here for some immediate takeaways on seeing the team-sheet.

McCloskey returns

Stuart McCloskey’s time as an international to caps-won ratio is far higher than he would like it to be, but the ‘Bangor Bulldozer’ feels he is a better decision-maker since he won his last cap and certainly since his debut in Twickenham in 2016.

McCloskey has been in excellent form for Ulster this season and the recall is richly deserved. However, it is a year since the Ulster centre lined out in the win over Fiji and that can only make it a more difficult task for him to bed into the system and structure of Ireland’s midfield.

Garry Ringrose and Stuart McCloskey Garry Ringrose's presence will help blend McCloskey into the game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

That is the hurdle he must clear to stand any chance of challenging men like Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Chris Farrell and Robbie Henshaw who have been immensely impressive each time they have taken the field.

All-purpose Addison

Many expected Will Addison to take a centre slot from the start this weekend having come in and impressed Schmidt when he was called at late notice to replace Robbie Henshaw for the win over Argentina. Instead, Ulster’s summer signing has been given another chance to show his wares at fullback.

Will Addison Will Addison in training today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Addison came off the bench in Chicago to play fullback to good effect in Chicago while Jordan Larmour grabbed the headlines by completing his hat-trick after being switched the wing.

The move seems to push Andrew Conway down another notch in the depth chart for the 15 shirt, but he can take solace in at least being on the field this week to show his aerial skills and his flexibility to cope anywhere in the back three won’t be quickly forgotten by Schmidt. 

Cooney gets a chance to shine at 9

A fourth cap for John Cooney will be his first start, and just reward after his stellar form throughout last season for Ulster. 

John Cooney John Cooney at today's team announcement. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

We will have to wait until mid-match to see whether his excellent ball-striking brings him goal-kicking responsibilities, but you would expect Schmidt has tasked him with focusing on the core duties at scrum-half and forming a partnership with Joey Carbery.

Every scrum-half on the island is aware of the need to show great form while Conor Murray remains absent. Luke McGrath got a solid run as replacement 9 against the All Blacks, but he will hope to be able to show much more of his running threat when set loose in the second half on Saturday. 

Hard-earned opportunity for Arnold

Sam Arnold has waited patiently for his first Ireland cap, but he is set to earn that honour before Saturday night is out.

The explosive Munster centre has been a regular feature in Ireland camp all year, having been called in to train at Carton House before the beginning of the Grand Slam campaign. He gets his chance in the final international of 2018 after working hard to personify the collective effort of the ‘yellow bibs’, the wider squad who play such a key role in preparing the front-liners.

Sammy Arnold Arnold in Maynooth today. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It’s the kind of Test which can often quickly lose intensity if the dominant team don’t sense enough need for urgency. And Schmidt hailed the work ethic of the former Ireland U20, who will bring his power through contact in the hope of adding momentum to Ireland’s attack when he is called upon.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Exiles Mullen and Quill named in USA team for Aviva Test
    Exiles Mullen and Quill named in USA team for Aviva Test
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    'I've beaten myself up enough': Schmidt coy on future plans as he plans for Sunday decision
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    Ireland striker Maguire won't play again this year due to latest injury setback
    Kenny: Managing Ireland a greater honour than Real Madrid or Barca jobs
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Hughton dismisses link to vacant Ireland job but Big Sam declares his interest
    Going for gold! Harrington books second World Championship final with stunning performance
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    ROY KEANE
    Omar, Jewell and El Tel: A glance at the madness that has been Ireland's recent managerial pursuits
    Omar, Jewell and El Tel: A glance at the madness that has been Ireland's recent managerial pursuits
    'It's only two years since he came home a hero after Euro 2016... People have short memories'
    Quiz: How well do you know Roy Keane and his history with Ireland?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie