This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North

Robbie Brady also returns after his injury absence, with Glenn Whelan wearing the captain’s armband.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 6:36 PM
9 minutes ago 1,113 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4342323

Paul Dollery reports from the Aviva Stadium

DARRAGH LENIHAN WILL make his first senior international start for the Republic of Ireland in tonight’s friendly against Northern Ireland (7.45pm).

The 24-year-old, who has been in good form this season for Blackburn Rovers, looks set to be part of a defensive trio that will also include Brighton’s Shane Duffy and John Egan of Sheffield United, who’ll be winning his fourth cap.

Darragh Lenihan Ireland and Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Lenihan’s only previous appearance for his country came in the 2-1 friendly victory over USA in June, when he was introduced as a substitute in place of John O’Shea.

Glenn Whelan, winning his 85th and final cap, will captain the team. Robbie Brady is back in the side for the first time in a year following his injury absence, while Preston North End’s Callum Robinson is tasked with leading the attack. 

The team shows six changes in personnel from the 1-0 defeat to Wales last month, with Darren Randolph, Shane Duffy, James McClean, Jeff Hendrick and Callum Robinson the five players who have retained their places.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Darragh Lenihan, James McClean, Glenn Whelan (captain), Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda, Callum Robinson. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Hansen's All Blacks intent on doing 'a wee bit of suffocating ourselves'
    Hansen's All Blacks intent on doing 'a wee bit of suffocating ourselves'
    No concern over Leavy despite flanker missing training with 'full body soreness'
    Schmidt's late decisions, Toner restored and more Ireland team talking points
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    '100% committed to Ireland' - Southampton teen releases statement on international future
    '100% committed to Ireland' - Southampton teen releases statement on international future
    'Even if he does declare... Do I really want to go and do that, and then he changes his mind later?'
    'My background was brought up and there was a thing written about a car I was driving'
    NEW ZEALAND
    Reigning champions New Zealand win bid to take over from Ireland and host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
    Reigning champions New Zealand win bid to take over from Ireland and host 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    'I'd be lucky to be tying my laces at 36': Dynamic Taylor's admiration for stalwart Rory Best

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie