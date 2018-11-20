This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'

Ray Houghton is frustrated with Ireland’s lack of creativity in the final third, with Martin O’Neill’s side without a goal in four games.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 11:03 AM
51 minutes ago 1,096 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4349081

RAY HOUGHTON BELIEVES the biggest concern afflicting Ireland is a consistent lack of creativity in the final third, with the former midfielder having sympathy for strikers like Aiden O’Brien who he believes aren’t receiving adequate levels of service.

Martin O’Neill’s side earned a 0-0 draw in Aarhus last night, rounding off their debut Nations League campaign with a point on the road, but ultimately suffering relegation to the third tier.

The Boys in Green succeeded in earning a clean sheet in Ceres Park, but only enjoyed 30 per cent possession — while Age Hareide’s side created 25 chances to Ireland’s three.

Robbie Brady with Mathias Jorgensen Robbie Brady battles for possession with Mathias Jorgensen. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Houghton said O’Neill’s side had proven themselves to be dogged and resolute in defence with a back three of Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy and Kevin Long, but that the side’s much-discussed lack of goals was a serious concern.

“One thing we’ve seen over the last four games is that we can defend. It’s one goal we’ve conceded in those four matches,” he said speaking to RTÉ Sport.

I know we gave up a lot of chances last night, the Danes had 26 attempts at goal and only hit the target once, which was more about how wasteful they were. The lads got a lot of good blocks.

“But the worry is the lack of creativity. We’re not creating opportunities, we’re not a goal threat at the moment and we didn’t even have a shot on target in 90 minutes last night.

“So that’s got to be something the manager is looking at and how we’re going to improve upon that because it’s two-sided football.

Ray Houghton Houghton made 73 appearances for Ireland between 1986 and 1997. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“When we don’t have the ball we’re fine, we get back into shape, everyone’s working hard and you can’t fault their attitude and commitment. But it’s what we do when we’ve got the ball and that’s the worry at the moment.

There’s a lack of confidence, players don’t want to get on the ball, no-one’s being courageous to make things happen. Our strikers aren’t holding the ball up because they’re not getting much service and we’re not getting high up the field.”

The 56-year-old reflected that the players needed to shoulder their share of the responsibility for recent performances, which has seen Ireland go without a goal for four games in a row for the first time since 1996.

“When I’m watching the game I can tell who wants the ball and who doesn’t and players are making angles to receive it,” Houghton added. “What you want in football is options, the more options you have the easier it is for the player on the ball.

Kevin Long and Callum Robinson after the game Kevin Long and Callum Robinson pictured after full-time at Ceres Park. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We didn’t have that last night. We’ve got lads running around but what we need is a bit more structure when we’ve got the ball to get ourselves higher up the field.

“That’s down to the players, it’s not just down to the manager, confidence comes from within. As a player you’ve got to take responsibility, you’ve got to be big enough and brave enough to make things happen.

I’m sure they haven’t been doing things in training solely on defending.

“There is an attacking option as well that they should be looking at and it’s up to the players to go out that and try that as well.

“Just lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    All Black victory 'another rung on the ladder' for Ireland side full of leaders
    Mixed feelings for Lowe as he watched Ireland defeat former team-mates
    Schmidt's Ireland hit highest-ever World Rugby ranking points total
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'
    'We don't have Richard Dunnes, Robbie Keanes and Damien Duffs to carry us through anymore'
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Martin O'Neill enthusiastic for 2019 despite dismal end to dreadful year
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    'Lumping balls forward to O’Brien is not going to be the way forward for us'
    Kellie Harrington bags another World medal as she guarantees bronze in India
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    2018 will be remembered as the year when Ireland's footballers became unwatchable
    Player ratings: How do you think the Boys in Green fared against Denmark?
    As it happened: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    DENMARK
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    Goalless draw in Denmark sees Ireland fail to score for a fourth game in a row
    Martin O'Neill makes five changes to Ireland team for Denmark clash
    Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie