LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly

Thursday 15 November, 2018
Today is also significant as it is the last time we will see Glenn Whelan in an Ireland shirt. Well, kind of. This friendly has been built up as a swansong of sorts for the Dubliner, with the midfielder captaining the side on his 85th appearance for his country.

Speaking on a rare appearance in front of the media this week, Whelan explained that he accepted this would all but likely be his last appearance for Ireland, but that he wasn’t retiring from international football — saying that he would always be available should the call come again in the future.

Source: dinadangdong/YouTube

At 34-years-old, that call will likely not come again, therefore tonight’s game giving the Irish public a chance to give the Clondalkin man his due for a long and established career for Ireland over the last decade.

A player that has always divided opinion, you cannot deny Whelan’s loyalty to the cause for his country, always putting in his best and establishing a long and successful career as a Premier League footballer in the most demanding league in world football.

That goal against Italy will not be soon forgotten by anyone.

Right, with half an hour to go before kick-off, how do we see tonight’s game unfolding? Let us know below!


Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off:

The last time these sides met, the location was a recently-completed Aviva Stadium in the now completely forgotten Nations Cup. Ah, the Nations Cup — and people say Ireland have never won anything at international level…

That meeting saw Giovanni Trapattoni’s men come out on top 5-0 in front on a sparse crowd. Since then both sides have suffered some lows but reached mutual highs as well — both sets of supporters creating unforgettable memories in France during that magical summer of Euro 2016.

Another 5-0 drubbing is unlikely tonight, and bridging that gap over the last six years is down to the brilliant work done by manager Michael O’Neill at Windsor Park over recent times.

Robbie Keane with the trophy Ireland beat Northern Ireland 5-0 in May 2011 en route to the Nations Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The former Shamrock Rovers man has worked miracles in charge of the North and has brought them all the way up to 34th in the Fifa World Rankings.

His side are just one place below Martin O’Neill’s, with Ireland sitting 33rd in the world. If the standings alone are anything to go on, tonight should be a tight affair.

As with most friendlies, we aren’t anticipating an absolute classic. Still, there’s always hope. Worst comes to worst, we can always lose ourselves in a spell of nostalgia, remembering the good times when Robbie Keane hoisted the Nations Cup high in the air.

So, today’s teams will line out as:

IRELAND: Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Darragh Lenihan, James McClean, Glenn Whelan (captain), Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda, Callum Robinson. 

Subs: Colin Doyle, Caoimhín Kelleher, Cyrus Christie, Shaun Williams, Sean Maguire, Enda Stevens, Ronan Curtis, Conor Hourihane, Scott Hogan, Michael Obafemi, Kevin Long, Harry Arter.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamal Lewis, Jonny Evans, George Saville, Steven Davis (captain), Liam Boyce, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Gavin Whyte, Craig Cathcart, Michael Smith. 

Subs: Michael McGovern, Conor Hazard, Conor McLaughlin, Gareth McAuley, Niall McGinn, Kyle Lafferty, Shane Ferguson, Jordan Jones, Paddy McNair, Aaron Hughes, Jamie Ward, Josh Magennis.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s international friendly between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Friendlies can be a tough slog at the best of times, but there are more than enough eligibility-related talking points to make tonight’s game an interesting affair.

There is a long and fascinating history in matches between Ireland and Northern Ireland down the years, both north and south of the border. Unlike in 1993 however, a place at the World Cup is not up for stakes at the Aviva tonight.

A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A friendly is a friendly, and with Uefa a Nations League and crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers on the horizon next year, there is plenty up for grabs for Martin O’Neill’s men at Lansdowne Road.

This is the 11th time the two sides have met, and just the second ever friendly. There have been some classics between Euro qualifiers in the late 1970s and World Cup qualifiers a decade later en route to Italia 90 between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour at 7.45 — here’s hoping it’s one to remember!

