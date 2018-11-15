LIVE: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly

21 mins ago

Today is also significant as it is the last time we will see Glenn Whelan in an Ireland shirt. Well, kind of. This friendly has been built up as a swansong of sorts for the Dubliner, with the midfielder captaining the side on his 85th appearance for his country.

Speaking on a rare appearance in front of the media this week, Whelan explained that he accepted this would all but likely be his last appearance for Ireland, but that he wasn’t retiring from international football — saying that he would always be available should the call come again in the future.

At 34-years-old, that call will likely not come again, therefore tonight’s game giving the Irish public a chance to give the Clondalkin man his due for a long and established career for Ireland over the last decade.

A player that has always divided opinion, you cannot deny Whelan’s loyalty to the cause for his country, always putting in his best and establishing a long and successful career as a Premier League footballer in the most demanding league in world football.

That goal against Italy will not be soon forgotten by anyone.