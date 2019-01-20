This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 20 January, 2019
Ireland step up Six Nations preparations with five-try win over Wales

Adam Griggs’ side picked up a confidence-boosting result at Donnybrook this afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 6:47 PM
Lauren Delaney scored one of Ireland's tries.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Lauren Delaney scored one of Ireland's tries.
Lauren Delaney scored one of Ireland's tries.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ireland 29

Wales 19

IRELAND’S PREPARATIONS FOR the upcoming Women’s Six Nations stepped up a gear this afternoon, as Adam Griggs’ side produced an encouraging performance to sweep Wales aside at Donnybrook.

With the championship opener against England less than a fortnight away, this was a very beneficial workout for Ireland as they ran in five tries during an entertaining non-capped international in Dublin.

The hosts enjoyed a dominant opening half and converted that into points on the scoreboard, with captain Ciara Griffin, Anna Caplice and Lauren Delany all crossing in the first stanza.

Wales conjured a spirited fightback after the break and through tries from Kelsey Jones and a Jasmine Joyce brace, seized the lead with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Suddenly 19-15 behind, Ireland rebounded strongly and the bench provided the impetus required to turn the tide again, with the influential Claire Molloy producing a big shift off the bench. 

Claire Molloy after the game Claire Molloy had a big impact off the bench. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As they pitched tent in Welsh territory, Ireland were rewarded with a crucial 64th-minute score through winger Laura Sheehan and the result was put beyond doubt when Linda Djougang added a fifth try.

All attention now turns to the visit of England on Friday 1 February.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Ciara Griffin, Anna Caplice, Lauren Delaney, Laura Sheehan, Linda Djougang
Conversions: Nicole Fowley [2 from 5].

Wales scorers:

Tries: Kelsey Jones, Jasmine Joyce [2]
Conversions: Robyn Wilkins [2 from 3]. 

IRELAND WOMEN: Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby); Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht); Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster); Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht), Anna Caplice (Richmond), Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt).

Replacements used: Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Emma Hooban (St. Mary’s/Leinster), Anne Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/Connacht), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/Leinster), Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster).

WALES WOMEN: Lisa Neumann (RGC/Firwood Waterloo Ladies); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets/Worcester), Hannah Jones (Scarlets/Gloucester), Lleucu George (Scarlets/Whitland), Caitlin Lewis (Scarlets); Robyn Wilkins (Cardiff Blues), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets/Worcester Valkyries); Cara Hope (Ospreys/Swansea), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys/Gloucester Hartpury), Cerys Hale (Dragons/Worcester), Natalia John (Ospreys/Swansea), Mel Clay (Ospreys/Pontyclun), Alex Callender (Scarlets/Worcester Vakyries), Manon Johnes (Cardiff Blues/Cardiff Quins), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys/Swansea).

Replacements used: Carys Phillips (Ospreys/Swansea), Amy Evans (Ospreys/Swansea), Caryl Thomas (Dragons/Bristol Bears), Bethan Lewis (Dragons/Gloucester Hartpury), Sioned Harries (Scarlets/Worcester), Jess Kavanagh (RGC/Caernarfon), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets/Worcester), Keira Bevan (Ospreys/Swansea), Elinor Snowsill (Dragons/Bristol Bears), Lauren Smyth (Ospreys).

Referee: Andrew Cole (IRFU). 

