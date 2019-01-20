Ireland step up Six Nations preparations with five-try win over Wales

Lauren Delaney scored one of Ireland's tries.

Ireland 29

Wales 19

IRELAND’S PREPARATIONS FOR the upcoming Women’s Six Nations stepped up a gear this afternoon, as Adam Griggs’ side produced an encouraging performance to sweep Wales aside at Donnybrook.

With the championship opener against England less than a fortnight away, this was a very beneficial workout for Ireland as they ran in five tries during an entertaining non-capped international in Dublin.

The hosts enjoyed a dominant opening half and converted that into points on the scoreboard, with captain Ciara Griffin, Anna Caplice and Lauren Delany all crossing in the first stanza.

Wales conjured a spirited fightback after the break and through tries from Kelsey Jones and a Jasmine Joyce brace, seized the lead with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Suddenly 19-15 behind, Ireland rebounded strongly and the bench provided the impetus required to turn the tide again, with the influential Claire Molloy producing a big shift off the bench.

Claire Molloy had a big impact off the bench. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As they pitched tent in Welsh territory, Ireland were rewarded with a crucial 64th-minute score through winger Laura Sheehan and the result was put beyond doubt when Linda Djougang added a fifth try.

All attention now turns to the visit of England on Friday 1 February.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Ciara Griffin, Anna Caplice, Lauren Delaney, Laura Sheehan, Linda Djougang

Conversions: Nicole Fowley [2 from 5].

Wales scorers:

Tries: Kelsey Jones, Jasmine Joyce [2]

Conversions: Robyn Wilkins [2 from 3].

IRELAND WOMEN: Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby); Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht); Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster); Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht), Anna Caplice (Richmond), Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt).

Replacements used: Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Emma Hooban (St. Mary’s/Leinster), Anne Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/Connacht), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/Leinster), Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster), Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster).

WALES WOMEN: Lisa Neumann (RGC/Firwood Waterloo Ladies); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets/Worcester), Hannah Jones (Scarlets/Gloucester), Lleucu George (Scarlets/Whitland), Caitlin Lewis (Scarlets); Robyn Wilkins (Cardiff Blues), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets/Worcester Valkyries); Cara Hope (Ospreys/Swansea), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys/Gloucester Hartpury), Cerys Hale (Dragons/Worcester), Natalia John (Ospreys/Swansea), Mel Clay (Ospreys/Pontyclun), Alex Callender (Scarlets/Worcester Vakyries), Manon Johnes (Cardiff Blues/Cardiff Quins), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys/Swansea).

Replacements used: Carys Phillips (Ospreys/Swansea), Amy Evans (Ospreys/Swansea), Caryl Thomas (Dragons/Bristol Bears), Bethan Lewis (Dragons/Gloucester Hartpury), Sioned Harries (Scarlets/Worcester), Jess Kavanagh (RGC/Caernarfon), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets/Worcester), Keira Bevan (Ospreys/Swansea), Elinor Snowsill (Dragons/Bristol Bears), Lauren Smyth (Ospreys).

Referee: Andrew Cole (IRFU).

