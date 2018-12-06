This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The West Indies are coming back to Ireland next summer

Dublin games will mark the first time since 2007 that a senior West Indies side will have played in Ireland.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 12:29 PM
1 hour ago 471 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4379465
West Indies: Stormont game in 2017 was rained off.
Image: Richard Sellers
West Indies: Stormont game in 2017 was rained off.
West Indies: Stormont game in 2017 was rained off.
Image: Richard Sellers

IRELAND WILL WELCOME the West Indies to Dublin for a one-day international tri-series next summer.

Bangladesh will also take part in the tournament in Malahide and Clontarf in May, which has been announced as part of a 16-game slate of home fixtures for the senior men’s international team next year.

The games will mark the first time since 2007 that a senior West Indies side will have played in Ireland.

The Caribbean side were due to play in Stormont in 2017 but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The series opens with Ireland v West Indies in Clontarf on 5 May — two days after Ireland host England in an ODI in Malahide — with the tri-series final to be played in Malahide on 17 May.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

