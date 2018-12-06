The West Indies are coming back to Ireland next summer

IRELAND WILL WELCOME the West Indies to Dublin for a one-day international tri-series next summer.

Bangladesh will also take part in the tournament in Malahide and Clontarf in May, which has been announced as part of a 16-game slate of home fixtures for the senior men’s international team next year.

The games will mark the first time since 2007 that a senior West Indies side will have played in Ireland.

The Caribbean side were due to play in Stormont in 2017 but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The series opens with Ireland v West Indies in Clontarf on 5 May — two days after Ireland host England in an ODI in Malahide — with the tri-series final to be played in Malahide on 17 May.

