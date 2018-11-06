This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TV slot clash means Ireland Women will play at 5pm on a Friday

The IRFU says a Sunday kick-off was not viable due to a possible four-day turnaround between games.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,235 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4325577

IRELAND WOMEN’S 2019 Six Nations opener against England on Friday 1 February  will be played at 5pm due to the unavailability of an ideal live TV slot.

The fixtures for next year’s championship were released last week, with several supporters of Irish women’s rugby greeting the announcement of the 5pm kick-off at Donnybrook with dismay. 

Paula Fitzpatrick and Ciara Cooney Ireland will be looking to open with a win against England in February. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Reservations have been expressed about how some fans will be able to get to the Dublin venue for kick-off at a busy time on a Friday evening.

The fixture announcement followed the IRFU launching its new ‘Women in Rugby‘ action plan two weeks ago, stating that one of the union’s core principles is to be “a sport of equal opportunity and access for all.”

When contacted by The42, a spokesperson for the IRFU said a decision to schedule the game for 5pm on 1 February had been reached due to a possible clash with the Ireland U20s game on TV, as well as Ireland Women’s game against Scotland the weekend after.

The Ireland U20s face England in their own Six Nations opener at 7.15pm on 1 February at Musgrave Park.

“There were two TV slots available for the Ireland Women’s opening Six Nations fixture against England. Those were on Sunday 3 February and Friday 1 February,” reads an IRFU statement.

“With the Scotland fixture taking place the following week on Friday 8 February, the decision was made to take the Friday 1 February evening slot as a four-day turnaround was not a viable option for the players, and to ensure the game was aired on television.”

The early kick-off time may mean a smaller crowd at Donnybrook than would have been the case.

Ireland Women’s other home fixture in next year’s Six Nations against France will get underway at the more ideal time of 7pm in Donnybrook on Saturday 9 March.

Adam Griggs’ side are currently preparing for their two upcoming November Tests, with a home tie against USA at Donnybrook on Sunday 18 November [KO 1pm] followed by a visit to Twickenham to take on England on Saturday 24 November [KO 5pm].

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    'When the discussion comes, it comes': Lowe not thinking about Ireland future
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    FOOTBALL
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    IRELAND
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    DUNDALK
    GardaÃ­ issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    Back in The Town! Great scenes last night as league and cup double winners land home
    Losing FAI Cup final was unthinkable for double-winner Stephen Kenny

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie