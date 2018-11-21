This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham

Captain Ciara Griffin has been ruled out of Saturday’s November international through injury.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 1:55 PM
58 minutes ago 1,269 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4352181

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Adam Griggs has made six changes to his team for Saturday’s November international against England at Twickenham [KO 5.20pm, Sky Sport].

Captain Ciara Griffin and Ciara Cooney both suffered shoulder injuries in the defeat to USA at Donnybrook and are ruled out, while Leinster hooker Emma Hooban is handed her first start. 

Adam Griggs Ireland women's head coach Adam Griggs. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

There will also be a senior international debut for Juliet Short of Railway Union, as she is named to start at number eight in the back row with Jeamie Deacon and the ever-present Claire Molloy.

Five of the changes come in the pack, with Hooban and tighthead prop Leah Lyons coming into the front row to partner Lindsay Peat, who will win her 24th cap at the weekend.

Nichola Fryday replaces Cooney, who dislocated her shoulder last week, while Deacon and Short come into the back row alongside Molloy. 

Sene Naoupu captains the side in Griffin’s absence and continues her midfield partnership with Leinster team-mate Michelle Claffey, while Griggs names Nicole Cronin at scrum-half in the one change to the backline. 

Last weekend’s try-scorers, Laura Sheehan and Eimear Considine, take their place on the wings, with Lauren Delany at fullback and 16-year-old Beibhinn Parsons named on the bench. 

There is one new cap amongst the replacements, with out-half Ellen Murphy coming into the 23.

“Although we finished strong on Sunday against the USA, overall we were disappointed with aspects of the game and the end result,” Griggs said.

“We have reviewed the footage and are aware of the areas we need to improve as we have a big test this Saturday in Twickenham.

We will be focusing on our own game and are looking to put in a strong performance to finish these November Tests on a positive.

Ireland are bidding to bounce back from last Sunday’s 19-10 loss to USA but face a stiff challenge in the form of second-ranked England, in a dress rehearsal for the Six Nations opener next February. 

England women have only ever lost one game at Twickenham, against France in 2013, and in their two November internationals have scored 84 points against USA and Canada.

Saturday’s game forms part of a Twickenham double-header, with Eddie Jones’ England hosting Australia in their final November Test at 3pm. 

Tickets for the women’s game are free and can be secured here, while the game is also live on Sky Sports Mix/Main Event/Action.  

Ireland women:

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)
14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)
13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster) Captain
12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)
11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster)
10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster)
9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)
2. Emma Hooban (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)
3. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)
4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)
5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)
6. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College/Leinster)
7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)
8. Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster)*

Replacements:

16. Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)
17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)
18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster)
19. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)
21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)
22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*
23. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht).  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    IRELAND
    Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    Growth of scrum-half depth in Murray's absence a major positive for Ireland
    Bib-wearers a key part of Ireland's drive to be the best team in the world
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: The O'Neill-Keane era is over; was the decision the right call?
    Poll: The O'Neill-Keane era is over; was the decision the right call?
    O'Neill and Keane part company with the FAI 'by mutual agreement'
    Martin O'Neill summoned to crunch talks as FAI eye change - reports
    DENMARK
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark
    Stevens rejects argument that O'Neill can take Ireland no further

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie