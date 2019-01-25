This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mini-groups, no fear, depth and 'me, we' - Ireland Women look to progress

Captain Ciara Griffin is excited about the emerging players in the squad.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 25 Jan 2019, 3:52 PM
1 hour ago 767 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4458896

WHEN A SQUAD includes 17 and 18-year-old prospects alongside more experienced players who are in their 30s, creating a good off-field culture is always going to be one of the challenges.

So it has been for Ireland Women with the introduction of a new wave of exciting talent, including the likes of Beibhinn Parsons, who made her debut before turning 17 back in November, and Enya Breen, who started at outside centre in last weekend’s 29-19 win over Wales, a warm-up for their Six Nations opener against England on 1 February.

Enya Breen Munster's Enya Breen was at 13 last weekend. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

But the challenge has been an enjoyable one for Ireland this season as they go about attempting to ensure their squad has more viable options than ever before.

“The whole point of this is to really build some squad depth,” says Adam Griggs. “I don’t know if we’ve had that as much before, building competition for places come selection time.”

Ireland’s Six Nations squad includes eight uncapped players, although frustrations over the balance of 15s and 7s rugby in the women’s game will continue as two of the most exciting players in the country, Parsons and Eve Higgins, will be away on 7s duty in Sydney when the Six Nations kicks-off.

Niamh Briggs, a Grand Slam winner in 2013, remains out in the cold despite playing good rugby with UL Bohemians, although Griggs insists the door remains open for selection.

Ireland lost both of last year’s November Tests to the US and England – both ranked higher than them – but Griggs and his coaching staff delighted in seeing several new faces show their promise.

For captain Ciara Griffin, the emergence of young players who have been immersed in rugby for years is exciting.

“It’s developing the grassroots rugby, developing the basic skills at a young age and playing rugby all along,” back row Griffin told this week’s episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.

“Obviously, skills from other sports are transferrable but it’s such a bonus when you’ve played rugby from a young age. You develop that hand-eye coordination, identifying space, evading tacklers, it benefits you in the long run. These girls have no fear.”

In terms of integrating the new faces, Griggs says senior players like Griffin, Lindsay Peat, Claire Molloy, Sene Naoupu have taken ownership.

Joe Schmidt, Rory Best, Ciara Griffin and Adam Griggs Griffin and Griggs with Joe Schmidt and Rory Best. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Griffin has been leading team bonding acitivites after training sessions when Ireland have been in camp. 

Eggs, paper, masking tape and straws were involved in one challenge which made teams plan tactically, as Peat underlined her status as the most competitive person in the squad.

Griggs and his coaches, meanwhile, have broken the squad into what they call ‘mini-groups,’ who meet regularly to focus on their key areas of the game.

“We use positional units,” he explains. “For the Six Nations period, we’re using the tight five, the back row, the inside backs and the outside backs – they’re all their own units. It allows us to be able to discuss tactics and what they need to work on.”

Now over a year into his tenure as head coach, Griggs places great importance on the off-field aspect of the sport.

A New Zealand native, he came through the famed Canterbury academy and played for the Tasman Makos before moving to Ireland and working his way into coaching.

“Coming from Canterbury, we were big into that and it’s something I’ve always used in teams I’ve been with,” he continues. “They were big on theming in Canterbury and that was something we grew up using in the academies.

“You’re looking at other sports and what they’re taking on board. The biggest thing is that it’s player-driven. I can’t get any success with it if the players don’t buy into it. I’m big on Greg Popovich in the NBA and he uses a term, ‘Me, we.’ 

“It’s about sacrificing the ‘me’ for the ‘we,’ and the greater good. That’s something we’ve been using with this group.”

Linda Djougang celebrates scoring a try with Megan Williams Ireland celebrate a try against Wales. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

On the pitch, Ireland are more comfortable with the style Griggs backs them to play – expansive, high-tempo and with players having the freedom to make decisions for themselves.

“We’re a lot more confident in how we want to play,” says Griffin. “That’s the joys of having the camps in November and January, it wasn’t just going over your set-plays and that, it was literally fine-tuning.”

The speed of recycling at the rucks was an issue for Ireland in November and something they’ve been working hard to rectify – even if there is still progress to make.

“You could see that against Wales last weekend, us flooding the breakdown because you want that quick ball but it’s also about being clinical so you’re resourcing with the right amount of players, not overcommitting,” explains Griffin.

Ireland had just two wins in their five games in last year’s championship and finished third overall, but with Griggs’ approach firmly embedded, there is some belief ahead of a hugely demanding opener against England in two weekends’ time at Donnybrook.

“England are a very physical side and they’re talented, they’ll play from anywhere on the pitch,” says Griffin. “We’re learning in terms of our game management, game plan, developing the defence and improving those things so we can all inter-link together.

“It doesn’t matter what number is on your back, everyone can be a playmaker. It’s exciting and I’m looking forward to kicking it off. Energia Park at home with that crowd, it gives you that little bit extra.”

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp confirms injury setback for Liverpool defender Gomez
    Klopp confirms injury setback for Liverpool defender Gomez
    'It's hard but we need to keep going' - Lamela calls for Spurs to bounce back quickly
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    CHELSEA
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    'He's more an individual player than a leader'
    MUNSTER
    13 changes as Munster prepare for Dragons clash
    13 changes as Munster prepare for Dragons clash
    Here are the quarter-final fixture details for the Irish sides in European knockout rugby action
    Munster set for timely back row boost as O'Donoghue nears injury return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie