Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Ireland not rushing Six Nations start for Miller after 10-month lay-off from horrific injury

The star winger has been named on the bench for England’s visit on Friday while Niamh Briggs remains in contention for a return to the squad.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 7:30 AM
https://the42.ie/4464837

IRELAND HEAD COACH Adam Griggs says he doesn’t want to rush star winger Alison Miller back into the starting XV for Friday’s Six Nations opener, after suffering a horrific injury in last year’s tournament. 

Alison Miller goes off injured Miller being stretchered off after suffering that terrible injury against Italy. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Miller sustained three broken bones in Ireland’s round two victory over Italy last February, and a lengthy recovery kept her on the sidelines until last month when she was back on the pitch for her club, Old Belvedere. 

She subsequently started for Ireland in their Six Nations warm-up win against Wales earlier this month, but is being held in reserve for England’s visit to Donnybrook on Friday evening [KO 5pm, RTÉ 2].

Griggs is pleased with the progress she’s made since fracturing her fibula and tibia as well as suffering a compound fracture, but insists that they want to be sensible about Miller’s return to competitive games.

“She’s been doing really well and we just wanted to make sure that we don’t just throw her straight back in,” said Griggs after announcing the Ireland squad that will take on England this weekend.

It’s about making sure that she gets her confidence back up as well.

“Her playing against Wales a couple of weeks ago certainly was a step in the right direction for her there. You look at someone like Eimear Considine who was one of our star players in November. It’s a bit of a reward for her and Megan Williams.

“I’m sure Ali will get some time on the field and I know she’ll show us what she can do.

“She’s absolutely brilliant around the squad.

“In terms of being off the field and what she contributes to our environment around her leadership as well, it’s brilliant to see her back and she’s been ticking along the last two or three months where we were hoping that she would be available for this.”

Adam Griggs Adam Griggs addressing the media after announcing the squad that will begin Ireland's Six Nations campaign. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Lindsay Peat is a huge loss for Ireland heading into this clash against England with the star prop failing to make the 23-player matchday squad due to an injury affecting the neck/shoulder area.

Griggs reports that she “just ran out of time” to be fit for selection, but added that they’re hoping to have her in camp again this week where she will continue to be assessed. 

Ireland still have a number of experienced players to call upon against England, with Ciara Griffin captaining the side from the back row while Sene Naoupu and Claire Molloy are also in the starting line-up.

Ireland stalwart Niamh Briggs continues to be a notable absentee in the squad.

Niamh Briggs Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Munster out-half was omitted for Ireland’s November Tests and was also left out of recent squad selections, including the one that faced Wales in their Six Nations warm-up fixture.

Griggs says that she remains in contention to make a return to the Six Nations squad.

She’s in contention like every other AIL player playing at the moment but for now we’ve got our squad who we’re taking through the Six Nations and that’s who we’re going to be focusing on.

England were runners-up in last year’s competition as France completed a Grand Slam triumph.

Following on from that setback, Simon Midleton’s charges have taken a major step towards becoming a fully professional outfit after the RFU handed 28 full-time contracts within the 35-woman Six Nations squad.

Those deals came into effect at the start of January.

Additionally, England remain in the number two spot on the world rankings, making them a formidable prospect for Ireland to face in the opening round of the Six Nations.

A professional environment certainly gives England an advantage over their Irish neighbours, but Griggs is electing to draw the positives from the challenge that lies ahead this week.

“It’s also about having the home crowd as well. For the players to know that they’ve got support behind, it always helps them get up for a game.

“It is difficult to start off against the second-best team in the world but it also sets you up for the rest of the tournament because you’re under no illusions of how tough a Six Nations competition is.

It’s certainly going to be a difficult task but so long as we can put in a performance that we know we’re capable of, I think that’s going to set us up nicely. In terms of the professionalism, the English squad have always had that depth anyway. 

“Speaking to their coach Simon Midleton, they’re talking about their recovery times and things being improved as well. For us, when we’re in camp and the way we go about things from the medical staff to our management, we’re always as professional as we can be.” 

Sinead Farrell
