This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener

Ireland Women get their Six Nations campaign up and running on Friday evening.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 10:31 AM
32 minutes ago 535 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4464523
Sene Naoupu facing England in Novemeber.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Sene Naoupu facing England in Novemeber.
Sene Naoupu facing England in Novemeber.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Adam Griggs has named his side to face England in their 2018 Six Nations opener at Donnybrook on Friday evening [KO 5pm].

Ciara Griffin captains the side while there’s a welcome blend of experience and newer faces throughout with Wasps star Claire Molloy joining her in the back row and Harlequins’ Leah Lyons starting at hooker.

Leinster duo Sene Naoupu and Michelle Claffey form the centre partnership, while former Clare dual player and Sevens ace Eimear Considine starts on the wing.

Alison Miller takes her place on the bench after a horrific leg-break in last year’s tournament, and will be hoping to well and truly put that to bed by running onto the field at Energia Park at some stage.

There are also three uncapped players –  Linda Djougang, Anne Marie O’Hora and Kathryn Dane — among the replacements, hoping to get their first taste of international rugby.

All three featured in Ireland’s five-try warm-up win over Wales, showing encouraging signs with Djougang crossing with a crucial 64th-minute score in the uncapped fixture.

Adam Griggs and Ciara Griffin Manager Adam Griggs with captain Ciara Griffin. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“There’s no bigger challenge than to open the Six Nations against England,” Griggs said as he showed his hand this morning, “they are second in the world for a reason and are a very good side who challenge you in every part of the game.

“We had a good test against them in November and while we didn’t get the result, we showed some of the standards and improvements that are required to compete at this level which was a huge positive for us.

“We have had good preparations leading into this Friday and are looking for a strong performance to get the championship started in front of what we hope will be an amazing crowd.”

Ireland Women XV v England 

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)
14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)
13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)
11. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)
9. Alisa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

1. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)
2. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)
3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)
4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)
5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht)
6. Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster)
7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)
8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) — captain

Replacements

16. Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/Leinster)
17. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*
18. Anne Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/Connacht)*
19. Anna Caplice (Richmond)
20. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)*
22. Ellen Murphy (Olde Belvedere/Leinster)
23. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

* Denotes uncapped player at this level

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer aiming to deliver trophies, not just top four, at Man United
    Solskjaer aiming to deliver trophies, not just top four, at Man United
    'The summer it is going to be different' - Emery expecting summer spend at Arsenal
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    IRELAND
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie