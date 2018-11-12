This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener

Alyssa Healy made history as the tournament favourites earned a nine-wicket victory in Guyana.

By Ben Blake Monday 12 Nov 2018, 11:02 AM
13 minutes ago 139 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4334911
Ireland's Kim Garth (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland's Kim Garth (file photo).
Ireland's Kim Garth (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S WOMEN SUFFERED a heavy defeat in their ICC World Twenty20 opener last night.

Played at the Guyana National Stadium, tournament favourites Australia put in a blistering performance to win by nine wickets and maintain their 100% record in Group B. 

Ireland were kept to 93-6 with Kim Garth scoring 24 but captain Laura Delany, who had been putting in a fine performance, earned her side a five-run penalty for running across the protected area of the pitch. 

Player of the match Alyssa Healy then hit the fastest half-century in women’s World T20 tournament history to finish unbeaten on 56 and Australia now top the group. 

Ireland, competing in their third T20 World Cup, face Pakistan next on Tuesday as they go in search of their first win. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I don't know if the lineout was too bad': Henderson focuses on the positives
    'I don't know if the lineout was too bad': Henderson focuses on the positives
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    FOOTBALL
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    IRELAND
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    Kearney and Ringrose back in the mix as Schmidt considers changes
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    ARGENTINA
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie