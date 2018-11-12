Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener

IRELAND’S WOMEN SUFFERED a heavy defeat in their ICC World Twenty20 opener last night.

Played at the Guyana National Stadium, tournament favourites Australia put in a blistering performance to win by nine wickets and maintain their 100% record in Group B.

Ireland were kept to 93-6 with Kim Garth scoring 24 but captain Laura Delany, who had been putting in a fine performance, earned her side a five-run penalty for running across the protected area of the pitch.

Player of the match Alyssa Healy then hit the fastest half-century in women’s World T20 tournament history to finish unbeaten on 56 and Australia now top the group.

Ireland, competing in their third T20 World Cup, face Pakistan next on Tuesday as they go in search of their first win.

How good is @ahealy77 looking at @WorldT20? She picked up her second Player of the Match award with a blistering 56* off 31 - here's the best of her innings, delivered by @oppo #FastCharge! pic.twitter.com/gZW0SczgKE — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2018

