Galvin back from injury as Ireland name squad for Sevens World Series in Dubai

Galvin, centre: missed the opening leg of the World Sevens Series.

LOUISE GALVIN RETURNS to the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad for the second leg of the HSBC World Series which kicks off in Dubai on Thursday.

Galvin missed out on the opening round in Arizona, where Ireland finished sixth, through injury but returns to Anthony Eddy’s squad.

The 12-player panel also includes Brittany Hogan, who featured in the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix in Kazan in September and is now set to make her World Series debut.

The World Series is the first of three potential routes via which Ireland can qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A alongside Russia (9.28am Irish time), Kenya (12.24pm) and New Zealand (3.43pm), with all three games scheduled for Dubai’s Sevens Stadium on Thursday.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad, Dubai

Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)

Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster) *

Anna McGann (UCD/Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (capt, Rathdrum)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Audrey O’Flynn (Ireland Sevens)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

