This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galvin back from injury as Ireland name squad for Sevens World Series in Dubai

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A alongside Russia, Kenya and New Zealand.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,181 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4361920
Galvin, centre: missed the opening leg of the World Sevens Series.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Galvin, centre: missed the opening leg of the World Sevens Series.
Galvin, centre: missed the opening leg of the World Sevens Series.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

LOUISE GALVIN RETURNS to the Ireland Women’s Sevens squad for the second leg of the HSBC World Series which kicks off in Dubai on Thursday.

Galvin missed out on the opening round in Arizona, where Ireland finished sixth, through injury but returns to Anthony Eddy’s squad.

The 12-player panel also includes Brittany Hogan, who featured in the Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix in Kazan in September and is now set to make her World Series debut.

The World Series is the first of three potential routes via which Ireland can qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A alongside Russia (9.28am Irish time), Kenya (12.24pm) and New Zealand (3.43pm), with all three games scheduled for Dubai’s Sevens Stadium on Thursday.

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad, Dubai

  • Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)
  • Aoife Doyle (Shannon/Railway Union/Munster)
  • Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
  • Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)
  • Brittany Hogan (Railway Union/Ulster) *
  • Anna McGann (UCD/Old Belvedere/Leinster)
  • Lucy Mulhall (capt, Rathdrum)
  • Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)
  • Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)
  • Audrey O’Flynn (Ireland Sevens)
  • Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    IRELAND
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    'His job is not done' - Schmidt motivated for the final chapters with Ireland
    Dundalk thank Stephen Kenny 'for driving amazing success' as manager departs Oriel Park
    'In Schmidereens', 'a great of Irish rugby' - Tributes paid as Schmidt's exit confirmed
    DUNDALK
    Stephen Hero: The remarkable rise of Ireland's manager-in-waiting
    Stephen Hero: The remarkable rise of Ireland's manager-in-waiting
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    Stephen Kenny namechecks several League of Ireland players who could make an impact at U21 level
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Ireland defender Ciaran Clark on target as Newcastle march on with third straight win
    Mourinho tells United players to treat Young Boys clash as 'last chance'
    Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed as referee's assessor collapses in tunnel
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'It was a sad day' - Dundalk star wishes Kenny 'all the best' while backing Perth to take over
    'It was a sad day' - Dundalk star wishes Kenny 'all the best' while backing Perth to take over
    Kenny's departure gives Dundalk owners a dose of League of Ireland's harsh reality
    'It's in writing' - Stephen Kenny says nothing will stop him becoming Ireland boss in 2020

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie