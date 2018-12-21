Griggs includes seven uncapped players in Ireland's Six Nations squad

IRELAND HEAD COACH Adam Griggs has continued his policy of building squad depth by including seven uncapped players in his panel for the Women’s Six Nations, but again there is no place for captain Niamh Briggs.

The Munster out-half was left out of the recent November Tests squad and has been overlooked for the 2019 championship, with Griggs today naming a 36-player squad.

Griggs has announced his Six Nations squad. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Winger Alison Miller returns to the set-up after recently making her comeback from a serious leg injury she suffered during last year’s Six Nations, while the panel also includes a number of Sevens internationals, with their availability depending on World Series commitments.

Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane, Linda Djougang, Ailbhe Dowling, Eve Higgins, Claire Keohane and Hannah O’Connor are the seven uncapped players to be called up ahead of the Six Nations opener against England on Friday 1 February at Donnybrook [KO 5pm].

16-year-old Beibhinn Parsons, who last month made her international debut against USA, is retained while the likes of Ciara Griffin, Leah Lyons, Claire Molloy and Sene Naoupu bring huge experience.

After their championship opener against England, Griggs’ Ireland travel to Scotstoun to face Scotland on Friday 8 February in round two, and then Parma on Saturday 23 February for a clash against Italy.

Ireland are back at Donnybrook for round four as they welcome France to Donnybrook on Saturday 9 March, before the campaign concludes against Wales at the Cardiff Arms Park on Sunday 17 March.

Ireland women’s squad:

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/ Ulster), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster), Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster), Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/ Leinster), Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht), Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht), Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/ Leinster), Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster), Leah Lyons (Harlequins), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster), Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere / Ulster), Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht), Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht), Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond / IQ Rugby), Claire Molloy (Wasps), Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/ Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Juliet Short (Railway Union/ Leinster), Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster), Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster).

