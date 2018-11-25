Ireland named 2018 World Rugby Team of the Year while Schmidt takes top coach gong

IRELAND HAVE BEEN named World Rugby Team of the Year at a ceremony in Monte Carlo this evening to cap a phenomenal 2018.
A Grand Slam, a series win in Australia, and home wins over Argentina and the All Blacks — not bad at all.
It’s been an incredible year for Joe Schmidt’s side, and bodes extremely well with a World Cup just around the corner.
The man himself was also recognised accordingly as he scooped the 2018 World Rugby Coach of the Year award.
Peter O’Mahony and Rory Best were at hand to collect the accolades, while Johnny Sexton was also crowned World Rugby Player of the Year.
- Updated after Sexton’s award was announced.
Congratulations to @irishrugby's Joe Schmidt, the World Rugby Coach of the Year 2018 #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/bEcfKEQGCQ— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 25, 2018
Hear from Rory Best after Ireland won World Rugby Team of the Year 2018 #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/ILUX3UTPde— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 25, 2018
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (8)